High-Touch Boutique Wealth Management Firm Clarendon Private Launches Redesigned Website

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarendon Private, a leading boutique private wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its redesigned website.

Clarendon Private provides investment management, wealth planning, and private banking to a client base of high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and endowments. The firm is committed to setting and meeting elevated standards for exceptional, integrated client care.

The firm was founded in 2021 by the former Vice Chairman of J.P. Morgan Private Bank Marc A. White, Jr., who has spent more than four decades building private banking and wealth management businesses. Along with White, Clarendon Private’s President and CEO, the leadership team includes Managing Director and Head of Wealth Advisory, Tracy L. Welch and Head of Wealth Strategies, John Valpey.

The redesigned Clarendon Private website highlights the high-touch, personalized nature of its services and offerings. It also provides insight into the firm’s access to investment solutions across equities, fixed income and alternative assets.

“It is important that our firm’s web presence matches the expectations and sophistication of our clients, who value accessibility and transparency” White said. “The redesigned site also offers a clean, streamlined platform for insights and perspectives that our clients appreciate as they make critical financial decisions about their current needs and future aspirations.”

The refreshed design includes case studies that underscore how Clarendon Private’s integrated solutions address the various challenges of the firm’s clients. More information is available by visiting: www.clarendonprivate.com.

About Clarendon Private, LLC

Clarendon Private is a Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Clarendon Private provides wealth management and related advisory services for clients nationally. Clarendon Private will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Clarendon Private conducts business, as applicable. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Clarendon and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. To learn more about Clarendon Private, LLC, and to review Clarendon Private's Privacy Policy, Disclosures, and Client Relationship Summary, please visit www.clarendonprivate.com.

Contact: info@clarendonprivate.com, (617) 927-7999

