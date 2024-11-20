Assembly Software Neos Named “Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year” In 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software , the creators of Assembly Neos, today announced Neos has received “Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year” in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

This recognition marks the third consecutive year that Assembly Neos has earned back-to-back LegalTech Breakthrough awards, also securing “Practice Management Innovation Of The Year” in 2023 and “Case Management Innovation of The Year” in 2022 .

Assembly's Neos is a cloud-based practice management software with embedded AI that combines customizable workflows, seamless integrations, and powerful analytics. Neos empowers law firms to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and manage all aspects of their practice. In addition, NeosAI seamlessly integrates within Neos, empowering users to leverage AI capabilities without needing to switch between different platforms.

“We are driven by a relentless focus on innovation, meeting customer needs, and prioritizing the Integrated Voice of the Customer. Advanced technology is changing the game, supercharging workflow solutions for law firms and empowering our customers to elevate their productivity,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software. “Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We’ll continue to actively integrate customer feedback as we continually adapt to trends, ensuring law firms have the tools they need to thrive in their day to day and in the future.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Assembly has consistently set the standard for excellence in legal practice management. With so many practice management solutions out there, it can be difficult to achieve the comprehensive management you need without needing to switch between different platforms, interrupting workflow and introducing inefficiency,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “Neos with its embedded AI boosts efficiency while also prioritizing data security. By supercharging the workflow for law firms, professionals can work smarter, not harder. We’re pleased to award Neos with ‘Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year!’”

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

