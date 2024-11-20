SAIHEAT Starts Accepting Payments in Bitcoin

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), today announced that the Company starts accepting payments in Bitcoin for its range of products and services, including (1) the Company's HEATWIT liquid cooling Advanced Computing Center Ecosystem (ACCE) for Bitcoin mining operations and AI computing, and (2) the Company's HEATNUC small modular reactor products and services. This strategic decision demonstrates the Company’s dedication to adopting the cutting-edge financial technology and expanding its global transaction capabilities.

The move to accept Bitcoin reflects a key principle of the SAIHEAT BASE Plan 2029, the Company’s long-term vision to redefine energy efficiency and sustainability for next-generation computing centers. As outlined in the BASE Plan, SAIHEAT is committed to integrating advanced energy solutions and innovative technologies to address the growing energy and computational demands of BTC mining, AI development, and high-performance data centers. Accepting Bitcoin payments underscores this vision by enabling seamless, secure, and scalable global transactions that complement the decentralized, sustainable energy infrastructure of the BASE Plan.

To address the growing demand for digital currency transactions within the tech industry, SAIHEAT has taken this initiative to offer clients and partners increased payment flexibility. As Bitcoin adoption gains momentum, particularly among businesses prioritizing efficient and secure cross-border transactions, the Company’s move to accept Bitcoin payments underscores its forward-thinking approach in the evolving digital economy.

By embracing Bitcoin payments, SAIHEAT further advances its commitment to technological innovation and sustainability outlined in the BASE Plan. This new feature positions the Company to engage a broader audience of partners and customers who prioritize modern financial solutions while aligning with SAIHEAT's mission to build the energy-defined computing centers of the future.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq: SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.

Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit https://www.saiheat.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT and the Company’s operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

