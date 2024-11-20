ibex CTO Andreas Wilkens to Join Distinguished Panel on AI Ethics and Business Innovation

Panel to also feature AI experts from SAP, Microsoft and Google

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Chief Technology Officer Andreas Wilkens will join industry leaders from SAP, Google, and Microsoft for a high-level panel discussion on ethical AI implementation in business. The panel – AI for Competitive Edge: Balancing Innovation and Ethics for Growth – will be hosted by SAP in Bellevue, Wash. on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The panel, which will be moderated by Monika Sengul-Jones of the University of Washington, will discuss critical themes including Bias and Fairness, Privacy and Data Governance, and Regulation and Compliance, focusing on ethical AI and how companies can leverage this to grow their business. Featured AI leaders and experts will include:

Andreas Wilkens, Chief Technology Officer, ibex

Walter Sun, Senior Vice President and Global Head of AI, SAP

Stefania Druga, Research Scientist, Google Gemini AI

Christoph Berlin, Vice President of Engineering, Microsoft

“I’m excited to join this distinguished panel of leading IT experts to explore the critical intersection of AI innovation and ethical responsibility,” said Wilkens. “At ibex, we believe responsible AI is foundational for building trust, ensuring fairness, and creating sustainable technological solutions that can benefit our customers and empower the global marketplace. We are transforming the customer experience landscape with AI to facilitate highly personalized interactions between customers and brands to build deeper customer relationships.”

As technological progress reshapes global industries, integrating AI strategically has become essential for gaining a competitive advantage. This discussion will provide essential insights for business leaders, strategists, and technology professionals on effectively utilizing AI while upholding ethical principles and responsible practices.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0740b0c-82ee-487e-8c8a-d0fefa5ac603

AI experts from ibex, SAP, Google, and Microsoft will explore AI innovation and ethical responsibility ibex CTO Andreas Wilkens to join panel discussion on ethical AI implementation in business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.