Social platform Ready to Fight by world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and Kauri Finance WEB3 Bank joined forces to present a revolutionary financial instrument — Ready to Pay.

Tallinn, Estonia , Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to Fight, a social network for a community of at least 2 billion athletes worldwide, has teamed up with leading company Kauri Finance WEB3 Bank to present an innovative financial product called Ready to Pay.

Ready to Pay allows you to open a crypto card integrated into Telegram messenger and use cryptocurrencies for daily financial transactions. Users no longer need to register many bank cards, spend time on traditional banks' bureaucratic procedures, and even download mobile device applications to manage their financial flows. All requirements are met by a single cross-platform payment solution accessible to everyone.



Oleksandr Usyk commented on the collaboration: "In recent years, boxing has grown rapidly. Now, it needs to modernize, adopting new management approaches and transparent business models. The sport also requires new technologies to enhance collaboration among the various stakeholders in the boxing ecosystem. Ready to Pay is about providing our users with the tools they need to manage their finances securely and efficiently."

Kauri Finance, a fast-developing Web3 bank founded by Oleksii Pavlov’s, proposed its unique solution based on the extensive global banking experience gained since 2017.

"As in sport, accuracy and speed are also required in finance, but the process is also important in addition to the result itself. Our mission is to make financial management super simple and weightless. Ready to Pay is a convenient way to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. This solution blurs the lines between cryptocurrencies and fiat money and makes financial transactions simple, without unnecessary barriers or complicated processes.” - said the owner and CEO of Kauri.One and Kauri Finance WEB3 Bank Oleksiy Pavlov.

The benefits of Ready to Pay include:

- Easy registration and free card creation via the @RT_Pay_bot in the Telegram messenger or via the referral program link within a few minutes.

- Receive, store, and accumulate cryptocurrencies and use them as a convenient payment method in any corner of the world.

- Mastercard debit card processing for easy and instant payments. Service is supported via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

- Instant exchange of cryptocurrencies into fiat money. When you purchase anything, crypto assets are automatically converted into traditional currency with no additional effort.

Find out more about the product on the website .



Kauri Finance is a Web3 bank developed by Kauri One — a software development company specializing in blockchain technologies and the Web3 ecosystem. In the Kauri Finance application, you can open a crypto card, a custodial wallet, and a Web3 wallet. The cards can be easily added to Apple Pay and Google Pay to make everyday payments as convenient as possible. Residents and EU citizens can open an IBAN account. Currently, users can order a physical bank card from Kauri Finance WEB3 Bank.



Ready To Fight (RTF) is a global platform in professional boxing, led by undefeated world champion Oleksandr Usyk with the support of the World Boxing Council (WBC). RTF aims to revolutionize world boxing by creating a modern, transparent, sustainable ecosystem based on digital and web3 solutions. The platform actively integrates advanced technologies and offers new opportunities for fighters, trainers, promoters and fans, opening up prospects in the multi-billion crypto economy and leading the sport into the era of global digital development.

Anastasia Marauli,

PR manager,

Kauri Finance,

a.marauli@kauri.one

Mykhailo Krasiuk

Head of PR / Oleksandr Usyk / Ready To Fight

pr@usyk.space

https://www.usyk.space/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Ready To Fight pr at usyk.space

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.