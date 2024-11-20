New AI Capabilities from BrightEdge Empower Brands to See and Be Seen in the Age of Generative AI Search

With generative AI features, Data Cube X—the most expansive search database—provides brands with in-depth insights on their AI footprint, and intelligent content recommendations to drive mastery in Generative AI Search

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge , the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today announced innovative AI capabilities within its Data Cube X solution. Engineered for the AI search era, the platform is the first and only solution allowing customers to understand and act on their brand presence in Google AI Overview (AIO) search results in real time and at a global scale.

Brands, marketers, and publishers can now gain unprecedented visibility into their brand’s presence in the Google AIO search experience, and monitor changes that impact their digital footprint in real-time. A brand can use the new Data Cube X features to identify all touchpoints where they can connect with consumers via search, and then leverage BrightEdge’s platform to optimize their content with relevance, freshness, and strategic alignment to resonate in an AI-first world. Ultimately, the AI capabilities allow brands to identify and act instantly on opportunities in Google AIO to produce smart, purpose-driven content and drive meaningful engagement with consumers.

Many brands may be unaware of their swift rise in AIO mentions. For example, The New York Times (nytimes.com) increased its AIO presence by 31% from September to October. Specifically, its lifestyle content appeared most frequently with users searching for information related to cooking, health and exercise, for example. TechCrunch (Techcrunch.com) also saw an uptick in its AIO presence by 24% in the same period, as users searched for information related to Apple, free audio books and TikTok, for instance.

In fact, AI search is driving significant change and has touched every industry over the past 15 months. For example, the travel industry saw a remarkable 700% growth in AIO inclusions between September and October, showing that Google is gaining confidence in leveraging their AI offerings and getting ahead of searches for holiday travel planning. In retail, we’ve seen ecommerce keywords including collapsed content in AIOs rise 14% in September alongside the inclusion of comparisons and unordered lists. Even with varying stabilization for the retail industry, AI-driven search optimization will be essential to pair with a traditional SEO strategy during the holiday season.

“Marketers now have a complete solution to win in the age of AI search,” said Jim Yu, CEO and Founder of BrightEdge. “Brands have been blown away by how their AI presence is growing and shifting each month. Now we’re giving marketers the ability to see and be seen in the age of Generative AI Search, and unleash the power of content. Brands can see where and exactly what content will move the needle to inform AIOs and drive consumer engagement. While this may be a small part of a brand’s digital and search footprint today, this change is inevitable and marketers need to be ready to adapt to this new world.”

Data Cube X provides marketers with a starting point to understand their footprint and their competitive landscape within the rapidly evolving AI search ecosystem, equipping them with actionable insights to identify opportunities to capitalize and optimize content for those touchpoints. Building upon these insights, BrightEdge Copilot enables rapid content creation and optimization, while BrightEdge Autopilot structures the content to be easily discoverable and indexable by Google’s algorithm. By synthesizing the complex technical elements required for generative AI search optimization, BrightEdge’s intelligent solutions ensure brand content not only aligns with the latest search trends, but becomes a preferred trusted source. This seamless, proactive assistance empowers marketers to create and scale authoritative content efficiently, freeing up resources for high-value, strategic initiatives.

“Data Cube X has been truly revolutionary for our entire team,” said Cole Mauer, Senior Vice President of SEO at advertising agency Tombras. “From day-to-day research to high-level brand comparisons, the platform’s speed, ease of use, and countless options make it an unparalleled tool in any SEO’s toolbox.”

Data Cube X serves as the new foundation for navigating the AI-powered search ecosystem by fully equipping marketers with the framework, the technology, and the insights needed to thrive in AI and digital markets. To learn more about Data Cube X and its capabilities across content, digital and omnichannel marketing, click here .

