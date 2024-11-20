Cologix Expands Central Ohio Footprint With Land Acquisition For New AI-Ready 800MW Data Center Campus

Plans to Invest Over $7 Billion to Support Hyperscale and AI-ready Digital Infrastructure

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced that it has acquired land in Johnstown, Ohio, to develop a new, AI-ready data center campus. This expansion marks Cologix’s continued investment in Central Ohio’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing the region as a pivotal part of the company’s North American growth strategy as demand for AI, hybrid cloud and interconnection solutions accelerates.

Situated on approximately 154 acres, the plans for the new campus feature eight, AI-ready data centers when fully built out, delivering a potential 800MW of scalable capacity across 2.0 million square feet. The new campus will support Central Ohio’s rapidly advancing digital economy and provide high-density, ultra-low latency and sustainable infrastructure for hyperscalers and enterprises. Development of the first phase is anticipated to begin in 2025.

“As the largest provider of colocation and interconnection solutions in Columbus, we are thrilled to deepen our investment in Central Ohio,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “This new eight-data-center campus is more than an expansion—it’s a testament of our commitment to high-capacity, resilient digital infrastructure that not only meets but anticipates our customers' evolving requirements.”

The property was acquired from Johnstown Land Company, an affiliate of New Albany Company. Cologix is collaborating with local community leaders to ensure that the development aligns with regional priorities and contributes to long-term economic and technological growth.

“The City of Johnstown is pleased Cologix, a leader in the data center industry, has made an investment in our community to support the technology needs of its partners,” said Johnstown Mayor Donald Barnard. “Cologix choosing Johnstown is confirmation that our updated planning policies are paying off. This is a catalyst project for positive momentum towards Johnstown’s bright future. We believe that Cologix will find Johnstown to be a wonderful new home.”

With over a decade of presence in Central Ohio, Cologix operates four data centers in Columbus with a combined footprint of 500,000 square feet and 80MW of power. Earlier this year, Cologix completed development of the first colocation AI-ready data center in the region. These facilities are interconnected through a diverse fiber ring and include Ohio’s most comprehensive carrier hotel. Cologix’s interconnection ecosystem includes 50+ unique network and cloud service providers, two public cloud onramps with direct access to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect and the Ohio IX internet exchange.

Further details on the new campus development timeline, capacity and AI-ready infrastructure will be shared as the project progresses. For more information about Cologix and its growing network of highly connected, AI-ready data centers, visit https://cologix.com/ai.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 40+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

