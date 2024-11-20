Motiv Electric Trucks and Hudson County Motors Bring Clean, Electric Transportation to Woodbridge, New Jersey

Zero-tailpipe emission shuttle buses will be used to transport senior citizens for shopping, dining and other lifestyle activities

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks and Hudson County Motors today announced the first of three fully-electric, zero-tailpipe emission shuttle buses. The buses will be deployed in the Township of Woodbridge, New Jersey to shuttle senior citizens from retirement homes and assisted living facilities to other area destinations, like shopping malls, restaurants and grocery stores. The first vehicle was unveiled at the New Jersey League of Municipalities annual conference in Atlantic City.

About the Electric Shuttle Buses

Each shuttle bus is 24 feet long and can comfortably seat up to 14 passengers. The 127 kWh Lithium-ion battery packs have a range of up to 105 miles, can be charged with both common Level 2 AC charging and DC fast charge. The fixed-route nature of the shuttle program ensures that the buses can complete their rounds well-within the battery range, while lower cost overnight charging prepares the shuttles for the next day’s runs.

The buses feature Motiv’s EPIC4 platform and bodies built by Endera Motors, a leader in electric shuttle and school buses. Hudson County Motors, a 70-year-old, family-owned truck dealer facilitated the sale and will continue to provide services for the fleet. The buses are made in America, with engineering, manufacturing and assembly in Michigan, Ohio and California.

“The Township of Woodbridge has long been a leader in advancing sustainability across the board, and the addition of these buses is just another step to reduce pollution and emissions,” said Tom Del Gaudio, New Vehicle Sales Manager at Hudson County Motors. “We’re looking forward to ensuring these great new vehicles deliver on the promise of comfortable, clean and safe transportation.”

About the Program

The 2010 US census data showed that of Woodbridge's 99,585 residents, 12.6 percent, or approximately 12,547 persons, were 65 years of age or older and 9 percent of households in Woodbridge had someone 65 years or older living in it. The township is committed to providing services to enrich their lives through various programs, including transportation.

The Senior Transportation of Woodbridge (STOW) program is curb-to-curb, reservation-based shared ride transportation service to Senior Centers, Woodbridge Community Center, Main Library as well as shopping centers, local doctor appointments and other designation Township events. The program helps each center fulfill its mission to empower adults by providing social, recreational, educational and physical programs/ activities designed to stimulate healthy living, create a sense of purpose and enhance their quality of life.

“Helping senior citizens get out and about is so important to emotional and physical health, which is why this program is so critical for our residents,” said John McCormac, Mayor of Woodbridge. “These new buses will have an immediate and continuing beneficial heath impact on the senior citizens who ride on the shuttle bus, the driver of the bus, the Township employees who service the Township fleet and the Woodbridge communities through which it travels every day of the year.”

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded grant funds to the Township of Woodbridge for six electric heavy-duty vehicles, three of which are all-electric Motiv shuttle buses. DEP has dedicated the use of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) funds to accelerate transportation electrification in NJ. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions with medium and heavy-duty vehicles emitting more on a per-vehicle basis.

“We applaud the Township of Woodbridge for being an early adopter of medium and heavy-duty vehicle electrification. Providing zero-emission electric shuttle bus services to the senior citizen population shows their commitment to cleaner air by eliminating harmful emissions from diesel exhaust,” said Peg Hanna, Director of Climate Change Mitigation and Monitoring.

Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks, shuttles and school buses for the last 15 years, putting more than 350 vehicles on the road that have collectively driven more than 4 million miles. Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands.



“We love the use cases our customers create for our clean, electric vehicles,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “We’re proud to work with Hudson County Motors and the Township of Woodbridge to help improve the quality of life not just for senior citizens, but for everyone along the route.”

About Hudson County Motors

Established in 1945, Hudson County Motors is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to providing exceptional customer service when it comes to the trucking industry. As a full-service franchised dealer proudly representing Volvo, Western Star, BYD, Autocar and Motiv trucks located in Secaucus, NJ., we remain committed to offering superior quality vehicles while our Sales department strives to provide innovative solutions ideal for any budget. Our Service and Parts teams also boast unbeatable expertise to ensure that our clients have minimal downtime with accessibly priced parts available whenever they need them. With over 70 years of experience under our belts, Hudson County Motors remains committed to superior product offerings, exceptional parts selection and dependable services while providing an unforgettable experience along the way.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium-duty, zero-emission electric trucks. Motiv produces a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks bases, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, quieter and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments. More information about the company’s products, services, and career opportunities is available at www.motivtrucks.com



