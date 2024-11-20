Leading Hardware Distributor Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Driven HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a leading wholesale hardware distributor has selected HawkSearch to enhance product and content discovery on their website.

The distributor will use HawkSearch to deliver an improved product discovery experience with highly relevant, accurate search results and personalized recommendations for their Optimizely Configured Commerce site. HawkSearch will support product data normalization with its Unit of Measure Conversion tool, a key feature for searching dimensional products. The distributor will also benefit from HawkSearch’s Instant Engage, dynamic auto-complete, and enhanced merchandising capabilities, including boost-and-bury options, customizable rules, and targeted landing pages—all aimed at driving growth through larger cart sizes and higher conversion rates.

“This partnership underscores HawkSearch’s powerful capabilities tailored for industrial suppliers and distributors,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “With the Unit of Measure Conversion tool and advanced AI-driven search and merchandising features, HawkSearch is helping this leading distributor provide precise, relevant, and personalized search experiences for their customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.