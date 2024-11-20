Claravine and Slalom Partner to Address Marketing Taxonomy & Metadata Challenges

The new assessment streamlines data collection, enhances taxonomy strategies, and can reduce data cleaning time by up to 50%

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claravine , The Data Standards Company, today announced a new partnership with Slalom , the global business and technology consulting company. The companies will debut the new Marketing Taxonomy Assessment offering which is designed to help brands identify gaps in their existing campaign taxonomies. By creating a strategic roadmap for data collection, this joint solution aims to empower brands to enhance and optimize their advertising and marketing strategies.

The rapidly changing content, marketing, and advertising landscapes have fragmented technology and teams, making it a challenge to maintain data accuracy. A prime example is a leading U.S. mortgage provider that collaborated with Claravine and Slalom to revamp its data taxonomy after years of struggling with inconsistencies across its brand portfolio. Within six weeks of implementing the Marketing Taxonomy Assessment and a new taxonomy strategy, the provider saw a 50% reduction in data cleaning time, streamlining data collection and instilling confidence in their advertising and marketing data.

"Our focus at Slalom has always been helping clients overcome data challenges," said Nick Miller, Senior Director, Slalom. "The Marketing Taxonomy Assessment with Claravine reflects the results of our shared commitment, and the tool will provide brands with the insights they need to establish strong data standards and drive marketing success."

The Marketing Taxonomy Assessment provides clients with a range of solutions, including:

Taxonomy Review & Stakeholder Interviews

Gap Analysis

New Taxonomy Strategy & Design

Taxonomy Implementation Roadmap

Communications & Platform Onboarding Plan

Usable Data Standards in 6, 8 or 12+ weeks

Consistent & Standardized Naming Conventions for all Marketing Channels

Effective Governance over Marketing Taxonomy

Implementation Roadmap and Timing Expectations



"We're excited to partner with Slalom to offer this powerful solution to the market," said Vanya Jakovljevic, Claravine, VP, Channel Partnerships, Claravine. "Enterprises face constant challenges and market conditions with their taxonomy and metadata across multiple marketing ecosystems. Our partnership with Slalom addresses a critical need for brands, enabling them to establish strong data standards and unlock the full potential of marketing investments. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools needed to thrive in today's data-driven marketing landscape."

About Claravine

Claravine is The Data Standards Company aiming to give people, teams and technology a shared understanding of their data. Claravine helps brands and agencies deliver on the promise of modern marketing by standardizing taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata across all digital experiences at the source of data creation. The Data Standards Cloud empowers a proactive approach to marketing metadata naming conventions and taxonomy for fast, accurate and rich business insights that help deliver the experiences customers want. Claravine partners with a quarter of the Fortune 100 to define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility, and increased ROI. For more information, visit www.claravine.com .

Press Contact

Kite Hill PR for Claravine

claravine@kitehillpr.com

About Slalom

Slalom is a fiercely human business and technology consulting company that leads with outcomes to bring more value, in all ways, always. From strategy through delivery, our agile teams across 52 offices in 10 countries collaborate with clients to bring powerful customer experiences, innovative ways of working, and new products and services to life. We are trusted by leaders across the Global 1000, many successful enterprise and mid-market companies, and 500+ public sector organizations to improve operations, drive growth, and create value. At Slalom, we believe that together, we can move faster, dream bigger, and build better tomorrows for all.

