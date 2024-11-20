[Latest] Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market Size/Share Worth USD 4,802.2 Million by 2033 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2,418.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,590.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 4,802.2 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic plc, NuVasive Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Globus Medical Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Alphatec Holdings Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., K2M Group Holdings Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, CoreLink LLC, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Implants & instrumentation, Biomaterials), By Application (Fusion Surgery, Non-fusion Surgery), By Treatment (Lumbar Disc Herniation, Thoracic Disc Herniation, Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Spinal Disease, Others), By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in surgical techniques, instruments, and imaging technologies have enhanced the safety, efficacy, and precision of minimally invasive spine surgeries, driving market growth.

Reduced Surgical Trauma: Minimally invasive spine surgeries involve smaller incisions, leading to reduced tissue damage, blood loss, post-operative pain, and shorter hospital stays, contributing to the increasing adoption of these procedures.

Growing Aging Population: The rising prevalence of age-related spine disorders, such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis, among the aging population drives the demand for minimally invasive spine surgeries as a preferred treatment option, fueling the market growth.

Increasing Patient Awareness: Growing patient awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive spine surgery, including quicker recovery, reduced scarring, and lower risk of complications, is driving patient preference and demand for these procedures.

Expanding Indications: The expansion of indications for minimally invasive spine surgery beyond traditional procedures, such as lumbar discectomy and fusion, to include complex surgeries like deformity correction and tumor resection, broadens the market scope and drives procedure volumes.

Reimbursement Support: Favorable reimbursement policies and increased insurance coverage for minimally invasive spine surgeries in various regions support patient access to these procedures, driving market growth and adoption rates.

Shift towards Outpatient Settings: The increasing trend towards outpatient minimally invasive spine surgeries, facilitated by advancements in surgical techniques and anesthesia, reduces healthcare costs and improves patient convenience, driving the market growth.

Regulatory Support and Guidelines: Stringent regulatory standards and guidelines governing the safety and efficacy of minimally invasive spine surgery devices and procedures ensure quality assurance and patient safety, fostering market growth by instilling confidence among healthcare providers and patients.

Emerging Markets Adoption: Emerging economies witnessing rapid urbanization and healthcare infrastructure development are increasingly adopting minimally invasive spine surgery techniques. This adoption is driven by the rising burden of spine disorders, improving healthcare access, and growing investments in medical technology.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Stryker’s Q Guidance System, approved by the US FDA for cranial applications, enhances precision and safety in cranial surgeries. This advanced system offers surgeons real-time guidance and navigation capabilities, improving surgical outcomes and patient care in neurosurgical procedures.

In 2022, Nexus Spine unveiled its Stable-C cervical interbody fusion implants, incorporating integrated anchoring blades. This advancement in biomechanically advanced solutions for spinal pathologies aims to improve stability and fusion outcomes in cervical spine surgeries, enhancing patient care and surgical efficacy.

Report Scope

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2024 USD 2,590.2 Million
Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 4,802.2 Million
Market Size in 2023 USD 2,418.5 Million
CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR
Base Year 2023
Forecast Period 2024-2033
Key Segment By Product, Application, Treatment, End Users and Region

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption of Elective Procedures: During the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals postponed elective surgeries, including minimally invasive spine surgeries, to prioritize resources for COVID-19 patients, leading to a decline in procedure volumes and revenue for spine surgery providers.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to lockdown measures and trade restrictions affected the availability of surgical instruments, implants, and medical devices required for minimally invasive spine surgeries, impacting procedure scheduling and patient care.

Resumption of Elective Surgeries: As COVID-19 cases decline and healthcare facilities resume elective procedures, including minimally invasive spine surgeries, pent-up demand for these surgeries is expected to drive procedure volumes and revenue recovery.

Implementation of Safety Protocols: Healthcare facilities are implementing stringent safety protocols, such as preoperative COVID-19 testing, enhanced disinfection measures, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare workers during minimally invasive spine surgeries.

Telemedicine and Remote Consultations: The adoption of telemedicine and remote consultations allows spine surgeons to conduct preoperative assessments, postoperative follow-ups, and patient consultations remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Focus on Outpatient Procedures: Healthcare facilities are increasingly performing minimally invasive spine surgeries on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to undergo surgery and return home on the same day, thereby reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in healthcare settings and improving patient throughput.

Innovation and Technology Adoption: Spine surgery providers are investing in innovative technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery systems and navigation systems, to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of minimally invasive spine surgeries, driving market recovery and growth post-pandemic.

Patient Education and Engagement: Healthcare providers are prioritizing patient education and engagement initiatives to address patient concerns and build trust in the safety and efficacy of minimally invasive spine surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These initiatives include educational materials, virtual seminars, and online forums to inform patients about the benefits, risks, and precautions associated with spine surgery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market – Regional Analysis

The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America leads in minimally invasive spine surgeries, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. Trends include a growing demand for robotic-assisted spine surgeries, increasing adoption of motion-preserving technologies, and emphasis on value-based care models to optimize patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Europe: Europe showcases a trend towards standardization and regulation of minimally invasive spine surgeries, with a focus on evidence-based practices and quality assurance. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration among spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, and rehabilitation specialists to provide comprehensive care for patients with spinal disorders.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific exhibits a trend towards rapid market growth fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure. Key trends include the adoption of innovative surgical techniques and technologies, such as minimally invasive navigation systems and endoscopic spine surgery, to address the increasing burden of spinal disorders in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region shows a trend towards improving access to minimally invasive spine surgeries through public-private partnerships and healthcare reforms. There is also a growing focus on capacity building and training programs for healthcare professionals to enhance surgical skills and expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery techniques. Additionally, there is a trend towards greater collaboration with international medical organizations to promote knowledge exchange and best practices in spine surgery.

List of the prominent players in the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market:

Medtronic plc

NuVasive Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Braun Melsungen AG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

K2M Group Holdings Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

CoreLink LLC

Others

The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Implants & instrumentation

Biomaterials

By Application

Fusion Surgery

Non-fusion Surgery

By Treatment

Lumbar Disc Herniation

Thoracic Disc Herniation

Spinal Stenosis

Degenerative Spinal Disease

Others

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

