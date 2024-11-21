Heir Media Levels Up: Production Begins on Their First Video Game Masterpiece

From Silver Screens to Game Consoles, Heir Media Embarks on an Ambitious Journey into Gaming

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heir Media, the rising creative studio is leveling up its storytelling game — literally. The company has officially begun production on its first-ever video game, marking an exciting new chapter in its evolution as a leader in immersive entertainment.

Described as an ambitious convergence of fun, action, and sci-fi, the untitled project promises to deliver a multilayered experience. With a focus on replay-ability, co-op gameplay, and engaging combat, Heir Media aims to return to the fundamentals gaming — fun.

True to its indie film roots, DIY roots, Heir Media has assembled a team full of ambitious, resourceful, creative talent from the worlds of gaming, film, and design. Heir Media’s expansion into gaming comes on the heels of their first feature film, Saving Savanna, which has begun to build buzz in the local Wilmington area for its raw and impactful storytelling. This untitled project is slated to further establish Heir Media as a creative force willing to take risks to deliver fun, creative, and oftentimes, impactful experiences.

Production is officially underway, with a release date anticipated in the next two years. Fans of Heir Media’s work can look forward to updates and sneak peeks as the project progresses.

About Heir Media:

Heir Media is an innovative creative studio and media production company dedicated to creating bold, original stories across film, television, and now gaming. With a commitment to challenging the status quo, Heir Media’s projects are rooted in imagination, excellence, and fearless creativity.

