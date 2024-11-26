IDI Consulting Continues to Support Families in Need Through Tenth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Local IT consulting company celebrates a decade of giving, spreading holiday cheer to local children in need.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the holiday season, IDI Consulting, a Pittsburgh-based consulting leader, announces its tenth annual Toys for Tots collection drive. The annual gift drive, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth, is committed to providing new toys to disadvantaged families with children during the holiday season. Over the past 77 years, the program has donated more than 677 million toys to 301 million children, nationwide.The drive has become something that IDI Consulting employees and members of the community look forward to each year. Since 2015, it has been a way for the firm to give back to the community and its youth. For those who wish to make a gift donation this year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for new, unwrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502, Pittsburgh.“For the past decade, giving back through Toys for Tots has been a cherished tradition at IDI Consulting. We relish being able to support this incredible cause year after year, bringing holiday joy to children in our community. Together, we can make this season a little brighter for those who need it most,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting.IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to serving the community. This past September, IDI Consulting sponsored the 2024 Pittsburgh Heart Walk, benefitting the American Heart Association and the fight against heart disease and stroke.Since 1947, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program has worked each holiday season to collect new toys for disadvantaged families with children. Toy drives are held locally in over 800 communities across all 50 states, benefitting more than 281 million children. For more information about the Toys for Tots annual charity, please visit toysfortots.org.About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

