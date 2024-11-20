Feinberg Scientists Identified As ‘Highly Cited’ on 2024 Clarivate List

Eleven Feinberg faculty members were named to the 2024 “Highly Cited Researchers” list, published by Clarivate Analytics. The annual list identifies investigators who have demonstrated significant influence in their field through the publication of highly cited publications over the preceding eleven years.

The data in the new list is pulled from papers published in science and social sciences journals from 2013 through 2023. The list includes those investigators who rank among the top one percent as the most cited for their subject field and year of publication.

“Our faculty make remarkable contributions to science and medicine. It’s great to see their work recognized on this list year after year,” said Rex Chisholm, PhD, vice dean for scientific affairs and graduate education and the Adam and Richard T. Lind Professor of Medical Genetics.

The Feinberg investigators included in the list and recognized for their exceptional impact on their fields are: