West Fraser grant powers rural mental health outreach in South Carolina

Mental Health America of South Carolina (MHASC) is taking big steps to support rural communities in the state, and it's all thanks to a partnership with Mental Health America National and West Fraser, a global wood products company. Through this partnership, MHASC received funding to extend its mental health services to rural South Carolina, and reach smaller towns that may not have access to mental health resources otherwise.

The team started by sending letters and resource packets to local faith leaders. Since September was Suicide Prevention Month, the materials included helpful bulletin announcements, resources in both English and Spanish, and information about their Mental Health 101 sessions, offered both in person and online. They also highlighted the free mental health screenings available through the Mental Health America website.

One special program MHASC introduced to faith communities is "I.C. Hope/Don’t Duck Mental Health." It features a duck mascot and is designed to teach both children and adults that mental illness is real and treatable. The materials are engaging, with a curriculum for teachers and adults, and even fun items like coloring pages, stickers, and craft supplies for a paper sack puppet. This initiative makes learning about mental health interactive and accessible for all ages.

MHASC also worked with MHA National to get a unique QR code for MHA’s National Prevention and Screening Program so they can learn more about how people in South Carolina use the mental health screenings. Over the next few months, MHASC will continue to expand its efforts in rural communities, thanks to the West Fraser grant. This includes offering more training in Mental Health First Aid, hosting suicide awareness programs, and setting up booths at events to spread the word about mental health resources.

MHASC has been busy with other projects, too. In the past year, the organization gave their website a makeover and organized two major conferences—one focusing on suicide prevention and another for peer supporters. Both were funded by a grant from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, and they’re already planning conferences for 2025.

In addition to rural outreach, MHASC has also maintained a presence at Soda City Market, a weekly market in downtown Columbia. There, staffers set up a table with Mental Health America materials, along with resources from other organizations like the local chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Alliance on Mental Illness to reach even more people.

Finally, MHASC celebrated its 70th anniversary with a 70s-themed party! Despite the rain brought by Hurricane Helene, which later hit parts of South Carolina and continued to affect North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, they still marked this important milestone. Their hearts go out to everyone impacted by the storm.