Care for the caregiver

There are 91.3 million caregivers across the U.S., and of those, 14.3 million are caring for a wounded, ill, or injured service member or veteran. These military and veteran caregivers are the spouses, partners, parents, family members, friends, neighbors, and loved ones who provide countless hours of often unseen and unpaid care to their care recipient. Many have sacrificed their careers, education, and health to prioritize the needs of their loved ones.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, but we know caregivers give so much to support the well-being of their loved ones all year. We know from our newest research on military and veteran caregivers that caregiving places significant strain on caregivers’ mental health. Caregivers often place their own needs behind those of their care recipient, which can lead to burnout, stress, and other mental well-being consequences. Below are some tips to support caregivers in nourishing their own mental wellness, today, this month, and along their entire caregiving journey.

Nurture and develop the parts of your identity that make you feel like you.

Who were you before you became a caregiver? Caregiving can be all-consuming, leaving little room for personal goals, interests, and self-expression. Take time to reflect on your values and identify the components of your pre-caregiving identity that brought you fulfillment, passion, and joy.

Embrace the full spectrum of big emotions.

Caregiving is emotional. Offer yourself compassion as you experience powerful, complex, and seemingly conflicting emotions at the same time. Explore tools and outlets for processing these feelings – from journaling, meditating, and simply unplugging to talking with a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional.

Build peer connection with someone who just gets it.

The experience of caring for a loved one can be isolating. It can be helpful to connect with caregiving peers who have similar lived experiences – both in person and virtually. Building peer connection creates a sense of inclusion and the opportunity for someone to reach out and check in on you.

Find time to intentionally nourish yourself.

It often feels like there are not enough hours in the day to care for your loved one and attend to all other daily responsibilities. Intentionally nourishing yourself will enable you to maintain your care and commitment to those around you. Consider building self-care into your everyday routine, such as listening to an audio book or your favorite music while walking the dog or completing household tasks. Give yourself permission to delegate tasks or intentionally do nothing.

Connect to trusted military and veteran caregiving resources.

There are a number of resources nationwide to support caregivers, but sometimes this wealth of information can be overwhelming to navigate. If you’re not sure where to start, check out the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Family Resource Hub, which offers vetted resources for military and veteran caregiving families, or connect with our Resource Navigation team for 1:1 guidance.

Building in time to care for yourself takes practice. For more ideas on how to care for yourself as you care for those around you, check out the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Caregiver Mental Wellness Framework. If you’re looking to connect with military and veteran caregiver peers in a safe and structured virtual space to build greater understanding of your mental wellness, consider joining a virtual Caregiver Mental Wellness Workshop or Care Group.