Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Forecasted to Reach $811.5 Billion by 2030 :Prosperity Rising

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific wealth management market generated $247.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $811.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A15891 Investors and wealth management organizations were both affected by the pandemic, and existing assets investors were directly impacted. Moreover, organizations with bigger customer bases have depended on technological ways to engage with their consumers, such as artificial intelligence (AI) or social media, which has posed a challenge to Asia-Pacific wealth management industry.Rise in demand for wealth management products & services, emergence of FinTech, and increase in demand for alternative investments drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market. However, lack of pricing transparency and competitive fees and varied & conflicting regulations across different jurisdictions restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential of emerging economies present new opportunities in the upcoming years.COVID-19 scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market.Physical lockdowns across countries during the COVID-19 health crisis caused wealth management businesses to substitute face-to-face meetings with virtual conversations to fulfil customer demands.In addition, technological advancements inspire wealth executives to prioritize digital transformation in their current company strategy. This, in turn, has become one of the major growth factors for the Asia-Pacific wealth management market during the global health crisis.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 :The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market based on business model, channel, provider, end user, and region.Based on business model, the human advisory segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the robo advisory segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on channel, the business-to-business (B2B) segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on country, Australia contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Vietnam region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market analyzed in the research include Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Citigroup Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Julius Baer Group, Morgan Stanley, and UBS.➡️𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Asia-Pacific Usage based Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-usage-based-insurance-market-A15889 Factoring Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/factoring-services-market-A17187 Open Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-banking-market Management Consulting Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/management-consulting-services-market-A19875 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/restaurant-point-of-sale-pos-terminal-market-A30184 Retail Core Banking Solution Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-core-banking-solution-market-A08303

