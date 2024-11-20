Submit Release
Poland: response to the international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The ICRC has returned to Poland in 2022 to contribute to the humanitarian response for people fleeing the international armed conflict in Ukraine. Our main concern is the protection of people affected by the armed conflict – whether by restoring broken family contacts, ensuring respect for their rights, or promoting international humanitarian law. We work closely with the Polish Red Cross, in order to strengthen the humanitarian response in Poland.

