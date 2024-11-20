Muskogee Infill Development Land Set for Auction

Three Muskogee, OK land parcels sell online Dec 9-11

Bacone Development Land is Adjacent to College & High School

The city leaders I’ve spoken to have said Muskogee needs more housing and they would love to see someone bring their vision to use this land to fulfill that need.” — Marcus Sippy

MUSKOGEE, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two parcels of land, plus a home site in North Park Subdivision, have been ordered to sell during an online auction that begins Monday, December 9th and ends Wednesday, December 11th. The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, powered by AuctionNetwork.com.The land parcels are 39.45+/-ac on North York Street and 27.65+/-ac on Old Bacone Rd. Each piece has a nominal starting bid of $150,000 and $50,000, respectively. The home lot to the north on Kimberlea Dr. sells without reserve and bidding is expected to start at $100.The public is welcome to view the land during daylight hours. The properties are marked with signs and photos are available at https:/ www.williamsauction.com/ muskogee . There is no bid deposit required, bidders only need to create a free account on the website and then register to bid at the auction. Participants can also watch the bidding in real time on the site.Marcus Sippy, Director of Sales Operations for Williams & Williams Commercial group said the acreage properties are ideal for residential construction. “The city leaders I’ve spoken to have said Muskogee needs more housing and they would love to see someone bring their vision to use this land to fulfill that need,” Sippy said.High bidders will go under contract immediately and make a 10% down payment immediately after the auction and will have 30 days to close. For more information, please call Williams & Williams during business hours at 800.801.8003.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.