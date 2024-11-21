Coalition of Leading Consumer Goods Companies Share New Supplier Sustainability Targets To Accelerate Decarbonisation

PARIS, FRANCE, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF) Towards Net Zero Coalition of Action has published new supplier sustainability targets to set clear baseline standards across the consumer goods sector. The Coalition, made up of 26 leading consumer goods companies, designed the targets to help accelerate the FMCG sector’s decarbonisation efforts and address Scope 3 emissions, which represent the largest portion of companies' absolute greenhouse gas emissions across their value chains.These targets will initially apply to suppliers contributing 60-80% of a company’s Scope 3 emissions. The CGF and Coalition members also strongly recommend that companies and suppliers cascade these expectations down the supply chain, extending to the suppliers of suppliers, and that the targets be adopted by other FMCG companies that are not currently part of the Coalition. These supplier targets underscore the Coalition’s aim to drive meaningful and measurable climate action across the entire value chain.“By introducing these new targets, we are establishing a much-needed suite of supplier expectations that will help the address scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions across the supply chain,” said Grant Sprick, VP, Climate & Environment at Ahold Delhaize. “This is a critical step toward making the supply chain more resilient, and by collectively adopting these supplier expectations, we can accelerate the decarbonisation efforts needed to meet our climate goals.”Coalition members can use the unified framework of the newly published sustainability targets to help drive progress, while also remaining flexible, and ensuring that the most relevant and impactful sustainability issues are addressed within their supply chains, for example, through each company conducting its own materiality assessments. This approach empowers companies to meet targets in ways that best fit their operations, while encouraging members to go beyond the minimum recommendations wherever possible.“The flexibility of these targets is key,” said Archana Jagannathan, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo Europe. “It allows businesses to tailor their approach, making sure that the most relevant sustainability issues are prioritized, while maintaining the momentum to drive sector-wide change.”Through this initiative, published as global leaders gather at COP29 to discuss decarbonisation, the Coalition aims to foster consistency and alignment across the consumer goods industry, driving companies toward a more sustainable future. The targets are part of the Towards Net Zero Coalition’s broader mission to support industry-wide decarbonisation, in line with the Paris Agreement and the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and the CGF’s role as a UN Race to Zero Accelerator."By working together and setting consistent expectations for suppliers, we can create meaningful, long-term change across our industry,” added Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever. “These targets demonstrate our collective commitment to reducing environmental impacts at scale, helping to secure a more sustainable future for all. For many companies, this will be an initial step in their supplier sustainability journey, and we hope that it encourages progressive steps going forward."ENDSNotes to editorsFor more information, and/or with any questions, please contact CGF@forster.co.uk.About The Consumer Goods ForumThe Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) is a global, parity-based network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com About the Towards Net Zero Coalition of ActionThe Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)’s Towards Net Zero Coalition brings together some of the world’s leading consumer goods brands, retailers and manufacturers to accelerate the global goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Coalition exists to embed net zero collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the consumer goods sector – amplifying collective impacts to ultimately help deliver the Paris Agreement’s objective of limiting temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The Coalition’s members aim to make tangible progress in three areas: increased industry leadership capabilities, enhanced cross-sector use of data and improved product sustainability. A hub of information, insights and expertise, the Coalition also helps companies to understand the practicalities of their emissions measurement and reporting.Details about the CGF’s Towards Net Zero Coalition of Action are available at: https://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/environmental-sustainability/net-zero/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.