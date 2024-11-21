Launch of the LAFA project Longevity & Fertility Algorithm at the Global Summit 'Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future'

LAFA Founders - Prof Vincenzo Naddeo (University of Salerno) and Sara Roversi (Future Food Institute)

LAFA debuts at the "Mediterranean Diets Global Summit" in Pollica. Fusing AI, ecology, and tradition, it redefines fertility and longevity sustainability

LAFA represents the mission of the Future Food Institute accelerating the integral ecological transition by reimagining food as a catalyst for fertility, longevity, and prosperity for life on Earth” — Sara Roversi, President Future Food Institute

POLLICA, SALERNO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Longevity & Fertility Algorithm (LAFA - https://lafaproject.it) project is being launched at the Global Summit, "Mediterranean Diets Feed the Future." This pioneering initiative, based at the Paideia Campus in Pollica, unites leading organizations to create a transformative model for human health, fertility, and longevity using sustainable, diet-centered science and technology.

A Pioneering Project for Sustainable Longevity

LAFA’s mission is the drive to understand and strengthen the relationships between diet, environment, and human health. The project collects and analyzes data from two diverse regions—the industrialized "Land of Fire" and Pollica’s Cilento Geopark, a UNESCO Emblematic Community of the Mediterranean Diet—highlighting how environmental quality influences fertility and ageing. This research will use a predictive algorithm to lead to a dynamic digital platform that will support policymakers and stakeholders with real-time insights for health-focused decision-making​​.

Pollica and Cilento, chosen for their high environmental standards, exceptional biodiversity, and ecological integrity, now serve as an open-air experimental laboratory, demonstrating the impact of Mediterranean traditions on health and sustainability. "We are immensely proud that Pollica is at the heart of this groundbreaking project," stated Mayor Stefano Pisani. "Pollica, a place steeped in tradition yet committed to innovation, is an ideal setting to explore and enhance the benefits of the Mediterranean Diet for global health."

Statements from Key Project Partners

University of Salerno:

"The LAFA project, led by the Sanitary Environmental Engineering Division (SEED) at the University of Salerno with a strong One Health approach, brings together the food innovation expertise of Future Food, the reproductive health research of Ecofood Fertility R&D, and the advanced artificial intelligence and sensor technologies of Farzati S.p.A. This collaboration translates the connections between environment, health, and nutrition into an algorithm designed to optimize longevity and fertility.

This algorithm will not only provide valuable tools to interpret the risks and opportunities related to environmental quality and lifestyles, but it will also become a fundamental resource for guiding public policies and supporting informed decision-making at both local and global levels," stated Vincenzo Naddeo, University of Salerno - Coordinator of the LAFA Project.

Future Food Institute:

"The LAFA project fully represents the mission of the Future Food Institute: accelerating the integral ecological transition by reimagining food as a catalyst for fertility, prosperity, and longevity for life on Earth. In this vision, the Mediterranean Diet embodies the perfect synthesis of tradition and innovation," said Sara Roversi, Future Food Institute's President and Paideia Campus's founder.

"Since 2020, through my Foundation, I have made a firm commitment to investing in Pollica, supporting its mission and recognizing the immense, often untapped value of the Lands of the Mediterranean Diet. This territory, which I consider a ‘Living Lab,’ is a place where innovation, history, and tradition coexist and where authenticity—an increasingly rare quality—has been meticulously preserved.

Through LAFA, by profoundly analyzing lifestyle models and dietary habits, we are developing an accurate 'algorithm for longevity and fertility.' This project not only promotes healthier and longer lives but also underscores the profound connection between ecosystem health and human well-being. Our goal is to make this model a reference point for policymakers and future generations, ensuring that the principles of our emblematic communities inspire global solutions and transform sustainability into a universally shared value," concluded Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute and Founder of the Paideia Campus - LAFA Innovation Leader.

EcoFood Fertility – "Our role is to assess reproductive health in correlation with environmental factors. With exposomics, we can examine molecular impacts on health and provide critical insights into how environmental contaminants and lifestyle choices affect fertility and ageing," noted Doc. Luigi Montano fouder of EcoFood Fertility​.

Farzati S.p.A. – "We will ensure precise environmental monitoring using advanced IoT and AI-driven analytics. This technology will form the backbone of a real-time data-driven platform that supports the long-term sustainability of human health through actionable insights," stated Giorgio Ciardella CTO Farzati S.p.A​.

Toward a Global Vision of Health and Sustainability

LAFA is dedicated to producing globally scalable models for diet, fertility, and longevity through a health-centred approach grounded in environmental sustainability and integral ecology. Its predictive analytics platform promises to serve as a vital tool for policymakers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.