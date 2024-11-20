TN AG Division of Consumer Affairs Warns Tennesseans of Website Scammers Posing as Dealerships

NASHVILLE—The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General urges consumers to be aware of scam websites posing as classic car and heavy equipment dealerships. Even though scammers answer the phones, send videos, and even fake business licenses, consumers will be swindled out of their money if they fall for these scams.

Leo’s Luxury Motors claimed to sell and ship classic cars. However, the dealership is fake, and the photos of inventory featured on its website until it was recently taken down were merely copies from a licensed and legitimate dealership’s website in Michigan.

Equipment Express is an authentic but small forklift dealer in Lebanon, Tennessee. They don’t have a website, but scammers have created one for them, using the actual business’s name and address. They say they’ll sell and ship excavators and dump trucks for dirt cheap, but they aren’t real. The scammers use pictures from the internet and take consumers’ money.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to see bad actors scam family members out of their hard-earned money. These scammers don't care one bit about your family’s financial well-being,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “Tennesseans should always be cautious when shopping online, especially as we near the Christmas season. We don't want Tennesseans to spend money they need on a vehicle or heavy equipment they'll never see.”

It is recommended that consumers view the vehicle or heavy machinery in person before purchasing. However, if buying online, here are some tips to help ensure that you are purchasing from a legitimate source:

Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals: They are most likely scams. Scammers often steal consumers' personal information and money by offering them high-value goods at extremely discounted prices.

Third-party inspections: If you can't inspect the car or equipment in person, have a neutral third party, like an independent mechanic, inspect it on your behalf before transferring any funds. Spending a few dollars to have a mechanic check out a tractor is better than losing thousands.

View the reviews: Look for reviews, ratings, or complaints about the business. To get started, you can access the Better Business Bureau's website at www.bbb.org. When purchasing a vehicle, use a resource such as CARFAX, AutoCheck, or National Motor Vehicle Title Information System to get a vehicle history report.

Don't share your financial information: Be cautious about wiring funds or completing bank-to-bank transactions. Scammers love this kind of transaction because you usually cannot get your money back once it is finished. Instead, make legitimate purchases by check or credit card.

Keep your personal information personal: Be wary if a website asks for personally identifying information such as your social security number, and never buy anything from online sellers that accept payment only by gift cards, cryptocurrency, or money transfers through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram.

Stay in the know. Get news alerts about the latest scams and essential consumer information from the FTC sent to your inbox by visiting www.ftc.gov/scams.

Fraudulent business activity can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office using the online consumer complaint form found at www.tn.gov/consumer and the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org/file-a complaint. Complaints regarding internet fraud can also be submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

