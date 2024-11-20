The 64th Annual Quadrille Ball Launches with a Diplomatic Reception in New York City

Quadrille Ball Logo Participants for the 64th Annual Quadrille Ball in February 2025 (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Dr. Barbara Elling, Irmintraud Jost (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) JB Kresser, Irmintraud Jost (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

German Consulate Hosts Launch of the Quintessential White-Tie Gala to take place Saturday, February 8th, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A formal reception to launch the 64th Annual Quadrille Ball was held at the German Consulate in New York City. The 64th installment of this storied, white-tie charity event will take place Saturday, February 8th, 2025, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.The exquisite gala, which is one of the highlights of the New York social season and one of the very few White-Tie events is a supremely elegant night where guests will experience a cocktail reception and a three-course dinner followed by dancing and the premier highlight of the Quadrille performance by the participants who have spent months in training beforehand.The annual ball is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to highly qualified students enrolled at U.S. or German universities. The Quadrille was founded decades ago to enhance and strengthen transatlantic relationships through education and exchange. Through its non-profit parent organization, the German-American Scholarship Association, the Quadrille supports undergraduate, Master and PhD students.The reception included a demonstration performed by participants of the forthcoming ball as well as a brief introduction and comments by Dr. Barbara Elling, JB Kresser, Irmintraud Jost, Lisa Hollenbach and Billy Hughes.Notable attendees at the reception included Dr. Barbara Elling, Irmintraud Jost, JB Kresser, Lisa Hollenbach, Heide Herz, Prof. Dr. Dorothea von Mücke, Bettina Bennet, Dr. Radwa Saad, Rachel Faeth, Dr. Beverly Ortiz McCombe and Clark McCombe, Dr. Barry Weintraub, Susanne von Türk and Philipp von Türk, and Jeffery King.The stipends awarded by the 501(c)3 non-profit organization offer students the opportunity to study and conduct research across the Atlantic. Scholarship recipients are chosen in cooperation with highly regarded organizations: the Fulbright program, the Institute of International Education (IIE), and Columbia University.More than 700 students have benefited from the German-American Scholarship Association’s support over the years.The Quadrille is organized by volunteers to ensure that the tax-deductible contributions from sponsors, advertisers, donors, and ball guests benefit the stipend fund.The Quadrille Stipend Fund could not succeed without the continued and generous support of corporate sponsors, individual patrons, and other private donors. Financial and non-monetary donations help the German-American Scholarship Association award its scholarships to outstanding students from the United States and Germany. Recent Sponsors have included Microsoft, The Mejean Family Foundation, Max Kade Foundation, The Bye Family, Mr. Lya and Mr. Joseph Pfeifer, Dr. William Radin, and Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva.For more information, please visit www.quadrilleball.org I: @ quadrilleballnyc | F: quadrilleball | X / T: @QuadrilleBall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.