DETROIT REDWING ALUMS FACE-OFF AGAINST THE WELL CHURCH SAINTS IN 16th ANNUAL CHARITY MATCH

The Well Church The Well Saints vs Red Wings Alumni

Annual Well Church Event To Benefit Four Local Charities

Part of our mission is to fill need gaps in and out of our community and to do that we’re looking to donate $70,000 split between these charities, more than double from last year” — Jeff Waterman, The Well Church Pastor

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighton’s Well Church Saints hockey team will host the Detroit Redwing Alums in a battle to benefit four local charities. The April 5th, 2025 event will be held at the 140 Ice Den 970 Grand Oaks Dr. in Howell, Michigan.In addition to the “main event,” alumni hockey teams from Brighton, Howell, Hartland, and Milford High Schools will also compete, promising fans an engaging and entertaining night of hockey.The festivities and fundraising will continue after the games with a VIP Dinner, Music, and both Live and Silent Auctions at Chemung Hills Banquet Center 3125 Golf Club Rd. in Howell, Michigan.The four beneficiaries of 2025 event are: Torch 180 provides inclusive opportunities for effective vocational training, soft skills, and work experience for disadvantaged individuals. Amber Reinick House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a supportive sober living home for women, offering programming and community education to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder. Bendix Academy offers one-on-one toolmanship mentoring to cultivate mechanical self-reliance, build confidence, and prepare youth for careers in engineering or skilled trades.● Livingston Shop with a Cop benefits children who might not receive Christmas presents or need positive reinforcement from police officers (248) 515-3864."Part of our mission is to fill need gaps in and out of our community and to do that we’re looking to donate $70,000 split between these charities, more than double from last year,” explained Jeff Waterman, The Well Church Pastor.The fundraising team has developed a number of unique sponsorship activities tailored to corporate support, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Volunteers are actively seeking donations for live and silent auctions as well.“We’re really excited about partnering with the Redwing Alums and making the 2025 event our best-ever,” Waterman added.Information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at: www.thewellmi.com/hockey-night/ , Online tickets are $10 for the games or $75 per person for the VIP Dinner and Game package.About The Well ChurchThe Well Church has the value of engaging the world around us. A practical way for us to live out this value is our annual Hockey Night event. We use this event to raise money to fund local needs-based charities. Donating 100% of the proceeds from Hockey Night to the beneficiaries. Over the past 15 years, we have raised and distributed nearly $300,000 to organizations here in Livingston County.Contact:Cheryl WasilewskiJCW Marketing & Sales810-360-0083Cheryl@jcwagency.com

