Chinese Young Artist Yanren Chen Premieres 'The Playpower Collection' at ComplexCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Chinese artist Yanren Chen captivated audiences at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas,with her debut of six sculptures as part of "The Playpower Collection," a collaborative project with WaarWorld, an animation label inspired by Liu Cixin’s “The Supernova Era”. Adapted by Storycom, this sci-fi work envisions a world where children take over society after a cosmic catastrophe eliminates all adults, transforming reality through games and playful dynamics.Chen, who leads the project’s artistic direction through her ACCRO STUDIO, brings a unique blend of postmodern sci-fi aesthetics, mythology, and futuristic themes.Drawing from influences such as Japanese manga and French experimental films, Chen’s work explores profound themes of youth, identity, and human existence. Her sculptures within "The Playpower Collection" merge visual storytelling with cultural imagination, enriching Liu Cixin’s narrative and bringing its universe to life through art toys and captivating design.Complimenting her work with WaarWorld, Chen showcased additional sculptures, including "The Mechanical Lifeform" and "Dinner," further highlighting her artistic range and vision.Yanren Chen, born in 2005, is already an established figure in international art spaces, with exhibitions spanning Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Budapest. Her collaboration with WaarWorld exemplifies her ability to create boundary-defying art that connects deeply with global audiences. Chen also being invited as young cooperative artistic or brand ambassador with well-known international brands, such as LEUCHTTURM 1917, SHEIN and Balenciaga.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Peggy Zhang peiqizhang0901@gmail.com

