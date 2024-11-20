MyPerfectMortgage Offers Homeowners Essential Winter Maintenance Tips to Protect Their Investment

My Perfect Mortgage

SEVERN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures drop, MyPerfectMortgage is helping homeowners prepare their properties for the winter months with an expert guide to winter home maintenance . The comprehensive checklist provides practical steps to ensure homes stay cozy, safe, and energy-efficient while avoiding costly cold-weather damage.From sealing drafts to insulating pipes and servicing furnaces, MyPerfectMortgage’s guide walks homeowners through the key tasks needed to winterize their homes and protect their most valuable investment.For those uncovering repairs or upgrades during the process, MyPerfectMortgage is also offering support to homeowners by connecting them with refinancing solutions. A cash-out refinance or HELOC can provide the funds necessary for maintenance and improvements, while current lower interest rates make refinancing a cost-effective option.“With winter on the way, it’s important to be proactive about protecting your home,” their CEO, Ken Gemmell, stated. “By tackling essential maintenance now, homeowners can avoid unnecessary expenses and make their homes more energy-efficient.”The guide is available now on the MyPerfectMortgage website, providing homeowners with valuable insights and refinancing options to stay ahead of winter’s challenges.For more information, visit MyPerfectMortgage.com About My Perfect MortgageMyPerfectMortgage.com is an online mortgage and real estate platform that helps borrowers find mortgage products for new homes, investment properties, or refinancing. With a network of lenders and a team of professionals, My Perfect Mortgage provides a way to compare and select mortgage options. For more information, visit MyPerfectMortgage.com.

