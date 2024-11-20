PV Inverter Market Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Solar Power Adoption
EINPresswire.com/ -- The PV Inverters Market size was estimated at USD 12.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach over USD 47.44 billion by 2032 with an emerging CAGR growth of 18.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2032.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The photovoltaic (PV) inverters market will experience significant developments as the demand for renewable energy sources continuously grows on a global scale. The increasing applications of solar energy solutions among residential, commercial, and industrial sectors elevate demand levels for high-efficacy and reliable inverters accordingly. String inverters, central inverters, and microinverters are becoming more prevalent as they can enhance system performance while reducing operating costs. The factors driving market dynamics also include technological innovations, such as smart inverters that offer integrated monitoring capabilities.
Technological Advancements in Smart Inverters and Grid Management Solutions Driving Growth in the PV Inverters Market
Technological advancements in smart inverters and grid management solutions are fueling the growth of the PV inverter market. Innovations such as AI-based grid management systems, hybrid inverters, and energy storage integration provide efficiency and reliability in the system; optimal management of energy generation and consumption; and optimized solar power utilization. With these advanced technologies at the core of high-performance PV systems, the adoption of solar energy continues to soar worldwide.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The growing global focus on clean energy, particularly solar power, fuels the PV inverter market. Governments and industries worldwide are investing in more renewable sources to reduce carbon emissions. This increases the demand for efficient and high-performance PV inverters, considering the importance of maximizing solar energy systems. Large-scale solar projects and residential installations are key factors driving this market. Investments in clean energy continue to propel the growth of the PV inverter market.
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬
By 2023, central inverters led with over 49% of the market because of their reliability and ability to accommodate large arrays in installation applications like stadiums, industrial facilities, and buildings.
String inverters are ideal for both commercial and residential sectors due to their low initial cost, ease of installation, and high design flexibility. Key features such as durability, efficiency, and remote monitoring capabilities further enhance their appeal.
Going by the advantages of increased reliability, efficiency through MPPT, and cost savings, Micro PV inverters are very much going to emerge in the market soon, especially for commercial and industrial applications. These inverters are being taken into use because of easy installation as well as the reduced space they occupy.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫
The Asia Pacific region will lead the PV Inverter Market with 43% of the revenue share during the forecast period from 2024-2032, boosted by the leading role of China in this fast growth of its solar market. The growth of solar installations in developing countries is also contributing to market expansion in these regions.
North America captured the largest share of the 2023 market, as it was led by the U.S., which is a leading market for adopting advanced technologies for PV inverters. Demand for both large-capacity and medium-capacity applications in central PV Inverters has been strong in the region, though throughout the forecast period, central PV inverters are expected to continue dominating the market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➤OMRON has unveiled the smallest 55A power relay, designed for high-voltage applications such as PV inverters. This compact relay enhances space efficiency while supporting high power endurance in energy systems.
➤Delta introduced the M225HV and M350HV string inverters in June 2024, tailored for utility-scale solar projects. These inverters offer multiple MPP trackers, a wide MPPT voltage range, and excellent performance in partial shading conditions.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
➤ by type(Central, String, Micro, Others)
➤ by Product (Central PV inverter, String PV inverter, Micro PV inverter, Others)
➤ by Application (Residential, Commercial & industrial, Utilities)
➤ by Connectivity (Standalone, On-grid)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
➤ Delta Electronics Inc
➤ Eaton
➤ Emerson Electric Co
➤ Omron Corporation
➤ Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd
➤ Power Electronics
➤ Siemens AG
➤ SMA Solar Technology AG
➤ SunPower Corporation
➤ Siemens Energy
➤ Fimer Group
