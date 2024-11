PV Inverter Market Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Solar Power Adoption

PV Inverters Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PV Inverters Market size was estimated at USD 12.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach over USD 47.44 billion by 2032 with an emerging CAGR growth of 18.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2032.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฐ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งThe photovoltaic (PV) inverters market will experience significant developments as the demand for renewable energy sources continuously grows on a global scale. The increasing applications of solar energy solutions among residential, commercial, and industrial sectors elevate demand levels for high-efficacy and reliable inverters accordingly. String inverters, central inverters, and microinverters are becoming more prevalent as they can enhance system performance while reducing operating costs. The factors driving market dynamics also include technological innovations, such as smart inverters that offer integrated monitoring capabilities. With these advanced technologies at the core of high-performance PV systems, the adoption of solar energy continues to soar worldwide.๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe growing global focus on clean energy, particularly solar power, fuels the PV inverter market. Governments and industries worldwide are investing in more renewable sources to reduce carbon emissions. This increases the demand for efficient and high-performance PV inverters, considering the importance of maximizing solar energy systems. Large-scale solar projects and residential installations are key factors driving this market. Investments in clean energy continue to propel the growth of the PV inverter market.

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ, ๐'๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ ๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

By 2023, central inverters led with over 49% of the market because of their reliability and ability to accommodate large arrays in installation applications like stadiums, industrial facilities, and buildings.

String inverters are ideal for both commercial and residential sectors due to their low initial cost, ease of installation, and high design flexibility. Key features such as durability, efficiency, and remote monitoring capabilities further enhance their appeal.Going by the advantages of increased reliability, efficiency through MPPT, and cost savings, Micro PV inverters are very much going to emerge in the market soon, especially for commercial and industrial applications. These inverters are being taken into use because of easy installation as well as the reduced space they occupy.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซThe Asia Pacific region will lead the PV Inverter Market with 43% of the revenue share during the forecast period from 2024-2032, boosted by the leading role of China in this fast growth of its solar market. The growth of solar installations in developing countries is also contributing to market expansion in these regions.North America captured the largest share of the 2023 market, as it was led by the U.S., which is a leading market for adopting advanced technologies for PV inverters. Demand for both large-capacity and medium-capacity applications in central PV Inverters has been strong in the region, though throughout the forecast period, central PV inverters are expected to continue dominating the market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

โžคOMRON has unveiled the smallest 55A power relay, designed for high-voltage applications such as PV inverters. This compact relay enhances space efficiency while supporting high power endurance in energy systems.

โžคDelta introduced the M225HV and M350HV string inverters in June 2024, tailored for utility-scale solar projects. These inverters offer multiple MPP trackers, a wide MPPT voltage range, and excellent performance in partial shading conditions.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

โžค by type(Central, String, Micro, Others)
โžค by Product (Central PV inverter, String PV inverter, Micro PV inverter, Others)
โžค by Application (Residential, Commercial & industrial, Utilities)
โžค by Connectivity (Standalone, On-grid)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โžค Delta Electronics Inc
โžค Eaton
โžค Emerson Electric Co
โžค Omron Corporation
โžค Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd
โžค Power Electronics
โžค Siemens AG
โžค SMA Solar Technology AG
โžค SunPower Corporation
โžค Siemens Energy
โžค Fimer Group

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐"๐ฌ:

SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

