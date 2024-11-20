Electronic Design Automation Software Market $10.20B To $20.89B Growth Forecast, (2020–2027) | Allied Market Research

Electronic Design Automation Software Market Growth

EDA software facilitates designers’ needs at multiple levels of creation of designs for electronic systems, including integrated circuits (ICs),.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Electronic Design Automation Software Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global electronic design automation software (EDA) market size was valued at $10.20 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.89 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5805 Electronic design automation (EDA) software offers tools that assist in the specification, design, verification, implementation, and test of electronic systems. These systems can be fabricated as either an integrated circuit, or multiple of them mounted on a printed circuit board. Electronic design automation tools have widely replaced manual methods for circuit board and semiconductor design techniques. Electronic design automation is also known as electronic computer-aided design.Increase in demand for compact electronic components required for smart wearable devices, electronic gadgets & medical equipment, advancement in System on Chip (SoC), and surge in penetration of mobile & wireless devices, growing adoption of AI & IoT devices are the major factors that drive the growth of the electronic design automation software market. In addition, rise in need for remote accessibility also boosts the growth of the EDA software market. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is anticipated to hamper the EDA market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for smaller electronic devices & increase in demand for machine learning in EDA to provide lucrative opportunities for the electronic design automation software market growth in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 (𝐒𝐈𝐏) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-Based on type, the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global electronic design automation software market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The need of EDA software to offer pre-verified and customizable IP subsystems, architecture design expertise, hardening, signal/power integrity analysis, and IP prototyping kits drive the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the IC Physical Design and Verification segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as need for custom IC layout editing, support for the physical implementation of custom digital, analog and mixed-signal designs for device, cell, block , and full chip levels.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-design-automation-software-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for more than one-fifths of the global electronic design automation software market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. EDA tools are increasingly used by consumer electronics manufacturers owing to the compact designs of new electronic items. This factor drives the growth of the market in this segment. On the other hand, the automotive segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The fact that automotive field is offering great growth prospects to the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) and semiconductor IP industries further drives the market growth.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗:Based on geography, the market across North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global electronic design automation software market. North America has the highest rate of adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and others. Thus, adoption of machine learning integrated Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software by the electronics manufacturers is boosting the growth of this market . At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the ever growing smartphone penetration, increasing popularity of smart wearable devices, growing electronic manufacturing companies in countries such as China, India, and Japan.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-AutodeskCadence Design Systems Inc.Keysight TechnologiesMentor, a Siemens BusinessSilvaco Inc.SynopsysAldec Inc.AltairAltium LLCANSYS Inc. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

