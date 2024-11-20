Vitamin D Market to Reach USD 1652.34 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.10% | SNS Insider

Vitamin D Market

Rising awareness of the role of Vitamin D in supporting immune function, bone health, and overall well-being is driving consumer demand.

The vitamin D market is growing because of the increasing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases and the Department of Nervous Illnesses.” — SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Vitamin D Market was valued at USD 971.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1652.34 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rising Demand for Vitamin D Supplements and Fortified Foods Drives Market GrowthWith an increasing number of individuals across the world suffering from diseases caused by deficiencies of vitamins, especially vitamin D the market has been growing substantially. With awareness of the importance of vitamin D in preventing illnesses related to bones, decreased immunity, and chronic illnesses increasing, many people are in search of supplementation. Demand for precautionary vitamin D supplements and fortified foods is also growing due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone disorders, particularly among women.Also, the increasing inclination of the food and beverage sector towards fortification of vitamin D2 and D3 is driving the growth of the market. In response to the trends amongst healthy consumers, manufacturers are incorporating vitamin D into other products such as dairy, plant-based beverages, and snacks. People appear to be looking for products that promote overall health, which fits within the global trend toward functional foods.Get a Sample of Vitamin D Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2337 Milk Dominates Vitamin D Market, While Seaweed and Pharmaceuticals Lead Future GrowthBy Source: Milk led the market share of vitamin D in 2023, especially in North America and Europe. One key example is fortified milk, which is a common food in many diets that helps alleviate widespread vitamin D deficiencies. Public health necessitates fortification practices such as those taking place in the U.S. and Finland where milk is fortified with vitamins D2 and D3.The seaweed is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR growth from 2024 to 2032. With the growing interest in plant-based and vegan alternatives to dairy food, seaweeds are receiving renewed attention as a natural source of vitamin D2. Consumer preferences are changing because of growing health and environmental concerns that make people want to stop eating animal-based products.By Application: Functional Foods & Beverages held the largest market share for vitamin D, as an increasing number of consumers are relying on fortified products to meet their daily nutritional needs in 2023. Rising awareness of the health benefits of vitamin D, such as bone health, immunity, and general health-related quality of life are the main drivers for this trendThe Pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Drug makers are ramping up their production of vitamin D supplements in capsule or tablet form and prescription strength as deficiencies associated with a variety of ailments get more attention as global health concerns. Such as chronic impacts like osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and so on.By Form:• Liquid• DryBy Source:• Milk• Egg• Fruits & Vegetables• Seaweeds• OthersBy Analog:• Vitamin D2• Vitamin D3By IU Strength:• 400 IU• 600 IU• 800 IU• OthersBy Application:• Functional Food & Beverageso Food Supplementso Fruit Juice & Drinkso Dairy Productso Snacks & Cerealso Others• Personal Care• Feed & Pet Food• PharmaceuticalsDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Vitamin D Market, Inquire now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2337 Asia-Pacific Leads the Vitamin D Market, While North America Poised for Fastest GrowthThe Asia-Pacific market was the largest regional market in 2023, due to a high consumption base, rising health awareness, and the growing use of food and dietary supplements containing vitamin D. In fact, this dominance in the human population has been accelerated, namely the increasing trend of vitamin D deficiency, especially in countries with a high population density such as India and China.North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding health, increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which are associated with deficiency of vitamin D, such as osteoporosis boosts the growth of the market in the region. Besides, North American consumers are open to dietary supplement consumption, especially for bone health, and growing demand for personalized nutrition solutions will further boost the demand for vitamin D leading to growth in the market.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Vitamin D Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2337 Recent Developments:• In February 2024, Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched the world’s first aqueous cholecalciferol formulation, offering an innovative solution for treating vitamin D deficiency with improved absorption and compliance.• In May 2024, Bayer and G+FLAS partnered to develop genetically edited tomatoes enhanced with vitamin D3 to combat global deficiencies, particularly in areas with limited sunlight.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Vitamin D Market, By Form9. Vitamin D Market, By Source10. 