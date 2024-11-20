Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size Expected to Targets $23.3 Billion, at a 4.5% CAGR by 2030 – AMR

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Type (Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), Communications Intelligence (COMINT)), By Application (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Space, Cyber): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market generated $15.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6010 Signal intelligence is the process of gathering information from a given target by collecting and analyzing electronic signals and communications. It functions by gathering intelligence through the use of signals. These signals could be transmitted between people or generated by electronic signals that are not directly used in the communication sector. It gives an organisation or individual information to help them make decisions and possibly gain a strategic advantage.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐓) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Based on type, the electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global signals intelligence market. This is attributed to the utilization of ELINT to gather information regarding radars and operational methods of enemy and ensure national safety and border security. However, the communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence in electronic warfare, machine learning, and 5G by military departments across the world.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Based on application, the airborne segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global signals intelligence industry. This is attributed to adoption of signal intelligence systems to achieve universal situational awareness, air-force management, and extensive collaborative mission planning. However, the cyber segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks globally.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/signals-intelligence-market/purchase-options 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global signals intelligence market , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to heavy investments in the defense sector in countries including the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in security & border threats from neighboring countries, technological advancements, and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6010 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬BAE SystemsThales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon CompanyElbit Systems Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationRheinmetall AGMercury Systems Inc.Harris CorporationThe report focuses on the global signals intelligence market forecast and the major products & applications, where signal intelligence (SIGINT) is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT) in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gesture-recognition-market - Gesture Recognition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/augmented-reality-market-A13966 - Augmented Reality Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Device Type, by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2b-telecommunication-market - B2B Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Enterprise Size, Solution and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

