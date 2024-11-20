WOO X and Kaito Unveil “George AI” – An AI-Powered Lead Trader, Launching the Bold “You’ll All Be Obsolete” Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading global centralized crypto trading platform, in partnership with AI innovator Kaito , today announced the launch of “George AI,” a groundbreaking AI-powered Lead Trader on WOO X’s Social Trading platform. This advancement marks a major step in leveraging AI to transform trading strategies and drive market engagement, aligning with WOO X’s mission to provide innovative and transparent trading solutions.

George AI, the new AI Lead Trader, is powered by social information, curated by Kaito’s advanced AI technology, and is designed to analyze extensive volumes of social data in real-time. By synthesizing and responding to hundreds of social signals simultaneously, George AI delivers actionable insights with a precision and speed beyond human capacity.

“AI is rapidly evolving beyond a mere tool into an intelligent partner capable of transforming how users interact with financial markets,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X. “There’s no question that AI will be a driving force in the future of trading—helping traders go beyond manually navigating platforms to instead expressing their intent and having those complex actions executed seamlessly. With George AI, we’re taking a bold step in making sophisticated trading strategies accessible, efficient, and intuitive for all users.”

“At WOO X, we envision a future where AI agents redefine how users interact with technology and the financial ecosystem. George AI is the first embodiment of this agentic paradigm—a pioneering step towards creating hyper-personalized services that evolve with each user's needs,” said Alex Lee, Head of AI Innovation and Platform Strategy at WOO X. “This launch is not just about technology but about rethinking the way we approach innovation, collaboration, and user empowerment. The agentic era demands bold thinking, and we are excited about the opportunities this transformative approach will unlock for our ecosystem and the broader industry.”



To accompany the launch, WOO X is introducing the provocative “You’ll All Be Obsolete” (YABO) campaign. This satirical initiative is designed to address the excitement and apprehensions surrounding AI’s increasing presence in the trading landscape. By asking the bold question, “Are human traders becoming obsolete?” the YABO campaign aims to spark a meaningful dialogue on the future of trading.

The campaign features a unique trading competition where George AI will compete alongside human lead traders. The purpose is to challenge conventional thinking and demonstrate both the advantages of AI and the irreplaceable value of human intuition and judgment.



The YABO campaign doesn’t just seek to entertain; it’s an opportunity to explore the potential risks and rewards of AI in trading. As AI adoption accelerates, fears about job displacement and loss of human agency are rising. WOO X and Kaito want to confront these concerns head-on by showcasing how AI, when thoughtfully integrated, can enhance rather than replace human decision-making.

“Sentiment plays a huge role in crypto price movements. However, due to the sheer volume and noise of the data, no human trader has been able to systematically deploy a strategy based on social signals. Kaito is redefining what AI can achieve in trading by combining advanced sentiment analytics with real-time processing of large-scale social and blockchain data. Through our partnership with WOO X, we aim to democratize the power of AI for millions of community traders, enabling them to express their intents in social trading and make better-informed decisions,” said Yu Hu, CEO of Kaito



The underlying infrastructure for this ambitious project is provided by Kronos Research , a quantitative trading firm and key market maker specializing in market liquidity services. Kronos Research will play a central role in delivering the robust, scalable technology essential to this initiative. Their advanced infrastructure guarantees the seamless integration of George AI into WOO X’s Social Trading platform.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of professional traders.

About Kaito

Kaito is a leading AI search engine and market intelligence platform for Web3. We index a wide range of Web3 content that is not easily accessible through traditional search engines, including social media, governance forums, research, news, podcasts, conference transcripts, and more. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, Kaito transforms terabytes of unstructured information into searchable, actionable insights, redefining how users discover and engage with blockchain-related content and empowering more informed decision-making.

