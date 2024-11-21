Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Set For 29.7% Growth, Reaching $10.83 Billion By 2028

Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The enterprise quantum computing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The enterprise quantum computing market has seen significant expansion recently, projected to rise from $2.98 billion in 2023 to $3.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This growth has been driven by increased investments in quantum computing technology, a larger pool of skilled professionals, the establishment of regulatory frameworks, enhanced global collaboration, and growing climate-related challenges.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market?

The enterprise quantum computing market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, expected to reach $10.83 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. Key factors driving this growth include the rise of the gaming industry, expansion in aerospace, increased demand in financial trading, agricultural applications, and the growth of manufacturing processes.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market?

The expanding adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to drive the enterprise quantum computing market's growth in the coming years. Cloud computing provides a flexible framework that enables seamless, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable resources, which can be swiftly allocated and adjusted without direct intervention from administrators or service providers. Enterprise quantum computing offers organizations advantages such as enhanced investment optimization, stronger encryption, product discovery, and numerous other applications. These benefits are fueling the rising demand for cloud computing.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market?

Key players in the enterprise quantum computing market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Raytheon Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, NXP Semiconductors NV., Booz Allen Hamilton Corp., Reply S.p.A, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Quantum Technology, PsiQuantum Inc., D-Wave Systems Inc., 1QBit Information Technologies Inc., Terra Quantum AG, Zapata Computing Inc., Rigetti Computing Inc., IonQ Inc., Classiq Technologies Inc., Phasecraft Ltd., Cambridge Quantum Computing, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., Aegiq Inc., QuantrolOx Ltd., QMWare Inc., Archer Materials Limited

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size?

Leading companies in the enterprise quantum computing market are prioritizing strategic collaborations to promote quantum computing growth in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. Such strategic collaboration involves formal or informal partnerships between multiple parties working collectively toward shared objectives that benefit all participants.

What Are The Segments In The Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Technology: Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI, Optimization, Simulation And Data Modelling, Cyber Security, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Life sciences, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Other Industries

North America: Largest Region in the Enterprise Quantum Computing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Defined?

Enterprise quantum computing is a research field focused on developing computer technologies rooted in the principles of quantum theory.

The Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Enterprise Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into enterprise quantum computing market size, enterprise quantum computing market drivers and trends, enterprise quantum computing competitors' revenues, and enterprise quantum computing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

