Global Enotourism Market Set For 14.2% Growth, Reaching $17.97 Billion By 2028

Enotourism Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The enotourism market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The enotourism market has expanded significantly in recent years, projected to increase from $9.22 billion in 2023 to $10.58 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. Historical growth has been driven by cultural heritage, the establishment of wine routes, effective marketing and promotional activities, wine tourism events, and a growing interest in wine education.

How Big Is the Global Enotourism Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The enotourism market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, projected to reach $17.97 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by digital marketing and an enhanced online presence, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the integration of culinary tourism, increased demand for experiential travel, and the rise of wine education and workshops.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Enotourism Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5664&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Enotourism Market?

The growth of the enotourism market is expected to be fueled by rising government initiatives aimed at boosting tourism. Governments are prioritizing cultural tourism, with an emphasis on wine tourism, to foster the integrated, high-quality development of wine tourism and to accelerate the establishment of wine tourism destinations.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enotourism-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Enotourism Market Share?

Key players in the enotourism market include Moët & Chandon, Schloss Johannisberg, Viña Concha y Toro S.A., Yalumba Winery, Domaine Chandon, Mission Hill Family Estate, Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Robert Mondavi Winery, California Wine Tours, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Opus One Winery, Great Oregon Wine Tour, Penfolds Winery, Marchesi Antinori Srl, Ridge Vineyards, Grgich Hills Estate, Catena Zapata, Iowa Wine Tours Inc., Weingut Dr. Loosen, Château Margaux, Discover Texas Wine Tours LLC, Quinta do Noval, Bulgaria Wine Tours, Arblaster and Clarke Wine Tours,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Enotourism Market Size?

Key start-ups in the enotourism market are emphasizing product innovation and technological integration, such as creating dedicated platforms with wine tourism websites and apps, to enhance accessibility to boutique wineries for both local and international visitors. These platforms aim to connect users with numerous wineries, providing diverse wine-related experiences across Portugal.

How Is the Global Enotourism Market Segmented?

1) By Tour Type: Private Guided Tours, Self-Guided Tours

2) By Traveler Type: Solo, Group

3) By Age Group: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

North America: The Leading Region in the Enotourism Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR in market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Enotourism Market?

Enotourism is a form of tourism centered around the tasting, consumption, or purchase of wine, typically near its production source. It often includes guided tours of wineries and an exploration of the winemaking process. Wine tourism also stimulates local economies, as the increase in tourism brings new business and job opportunities to small towns in rural areas.

The Enotourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Enotourism Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Enotourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into enotourism market size, enotourism market drivers and trends, enotourism competitors' revenues, and enotourism market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Red Wine Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/red-wine-global-market-report

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canned-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.