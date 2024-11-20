CD BioSciences Unveils Comprehensive Preclinical Development Services to Accelerate Anti-Aging Drug Research

CD BioSciences announced its preclinical development services specifically tailored to accelerate research in the burgeoning field of anti-aging therapeutics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, an aging research service provider that specializes in anti-aging and aging-related diseases, is delighted to introduce its comprehensive preclinical development services aimed at speeding the research pipeline in the rapidly growing area of anti-aging therapeutics.

According to Statista, the worldwide anti-aging product market size was about 47 billion US dollars in 2023, and it is projected to reach nearly 80 billion by the start of the next decade. All of this means that the demand for effective therapies and scientific breakthroughs in this domain has never been greater. CD BioSciences recognizes the urgent need for robust preclinical strategies to successfully navigate the complexities of drug development in this rapidly evolving field.

From biomarker discovery to safety pharmacology, CD BioSciences preclinical development services for anti-aging drug research span the full range. These services, by combining advanced technology and scientific know-how, will help pharmaceutical and biotech companies determine the effectiveness and safety of drug candidates before they are sent to clinical trials.

“We’re working to provide scientists and biotech companies with the tools and resources they need to accelerate the research on anti-aging therapies,” said CD BioSciences’ marketing manager. “By offering full-service preclinical development support, including aging mechanism analysis, telomere biology study, DNA methylation research, and multi-omics analysis, we are enabling new research to be brought to the clinic,” added the manager.

Committed to excellence and innovation, CD BioSciences not only facilitates research workflow but also gives detailed reports and analyses to clients so that they can make informed decisions. As the demand for unique anti-aging strategies grows, the role of robust preclinical services in identifying promising drug candidates has never been more critical. Through their dedicated efforts, CD BioSciences is poised to contribute significantly to the advancement of therapies that can improve the quality of life for the aging population.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a research service provider specializing in aging research. It offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing research on aging mechanisms, preclinical drug discovery and development, and the development of healthcare and skincare products. With a team of experienced scientists and advanced facilities, CD BioSciences is committed to advancing the understanding of aging and developing innovative solutions to promote healthy aging.

