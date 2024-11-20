JV Ejercito pushes for budget increase for all SUCs

Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito expressed his full support for increasing the budget of state universities and colleges (SUCs), particularly the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), during the Senate deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget for SUCs.

"Makakaasa kayo na ako mismo ay magbibigay ng suporta sa inyo habang patuloy kayong nagsusumikap na mabigyan ng diploma ang mas maraming kabataang Pilipino," said Ejercito, pointing out that he has already submitted a proposed amendment to boost PUP's funding.

Ejercito described PUP as a vital institution providing quality education to thousands of students. Citing recent data, he underscored its role in creating opportunities for graduates.

"Thousands of graduates enter the Philippine workforce every year thanks to this institution's dedication to high-quality education. Last academic year alone, 19,230 graduates benefited from its programs," Ejercito said.

The senator also highlighted the state university's consistent recognition from employers.

"Simula pa noong 2016, PUP graduates have been the top choice of employers, which is proof of the institution's excellence."

He praised PUP's performance in licensure exams, noting a 93.33% passing rate in the Architecture Board Exams, which is well above the national average.

"Ang mga Isko at Iska ng PUP ay patuloy na namamayagpag sa mga propesyon tulad ng Engineering, Education, Psychology, Accountancy, at Law," he added.

Recognizing the transformative power of education in improving one's life, Ejercito vowed to support SUCs' mission to provide affordable education for more Filipinos.