Key Drivers of the 2024 Household Fans Market: Rise of Home Remodeling and Renovations Fueling Growth

Household Fans Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The household fans market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The household fans market has experienced consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $31.3 billion in 2023 to $32.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include consumer demand for cooling options, concerns about energy efficiency, trends in urbanization and housing, climate and weather influences, and regulatory standards and certifications.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Household Fans Market and Its Growth Rate?

The household fans market is anticipated to experience consistent growth over the next few years. It is projected to reach $38.66 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to enhanced marketing strategies and consumer awareness, the incorporation of renewable energy, urbanization and smaller living spaces, health and air quality issues, and advancements in design and aesthetics.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Household Fans Market?

A growing interest in home remodeling and renovations is likely to boost the household fan market. Home remodeling and renovations involve making alterations or enhancements to a residential property, including changes to the interior or exterior, adding new features, or updating existing components to improve functionality, aesthetics, and overall value. Fans are essential for delivering comfort, energy efficiency, and visual appeal in renovated homes, making them a popular choice in home improvement projects.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Household Fans Market?

Key players in the market include Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd., Hunter Fan Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Monte Carlo Fan Company, SMC Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, ACC Limited, Havells India Limited, Broan-NuTone LLC, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Airmate Electrical Co. Ltd., Henley Fan Company Ltd., Kichler Lighting LLC, Craftmade International Inc., Minka Group Inc., Orient Electric Limited, Usha International Limited, Casablanca Fan Company, Fanimation Inc., Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Household Fans Market?

Leading companies in the household fan market are innovating by creating remote-controlled and advanced fans, such as the BLDC Effecta SFR1500, to achieve a competitive edge and improve their product lines. The BLDC Effecta SFR1500 is an energy-efficient ceiling fan that boasts features like dust resistance, remote control functionality, quiet operation, a premium metallic finish, and aerodynamic blades.

What Are the Segments of the Global Household Fans Market?

1) By Type Of Product: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans

2) By Type of Current: AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans

3) By Application: Home, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-based Retailing

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Household Fans Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Western Europe is the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Household Fans Market Defined?

A household fan is described as a device featuring a rotating set of blades intended to distribute air throughout an entire room.

The Household Fans Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Household Fans Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Household Fans Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into household fans market size, household fans market drivers and trends, household fans competitors' revenues, and household fans market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

