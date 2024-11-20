Managed Network Services Market Accelerates with Demand for Network Security, 5G Readiness, and Cloud Connectivity

Managed Network Services Market Report

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe growing complexity of network infrastructures, rising cyber threats, and the increasing demand for effective network management are key factors driving the significant growth of the Managed Network Services Market in the coming years.According to the SNS Insider report, the global Managed Network Services Market was valued at USD 67.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 120.69 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Demand for Scalable and Secure Network SolutionsThe rapid digital transformation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and financial services has created a pressing need for managed network services that ensure seamless connectivity, enhanced network security, and improved network performance.With expanding networks, organizations increasingly rely on external network management providers to improve scalability and handle growing data volumes and online transactions efficiently.Network security has emerged as a pivotal driver of market growth. As organizations expand their digital footprints and adopt cloud services, the risk of cyber threats intensifies. Managed network services are now integral for mitigating security risks and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations. These services help organizations reduce the risk of security breaches while maintaining operational integrity.Get a Report Sample of Managed Network Services Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2394 Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:✦ Fujitsu✦ IBM✦ Ericsson✦ Cisco✦ Comarch SA✦ Verizon✦ BT Group✦ Huawei✦ Alcatel-Lucent✦ Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)✦ OthersSegment AnalysisBy TypeThe Managed Local Area Network (LAN) segment is expected to dominate the market. Businesses are outsourcing network management to third-party providers to reduce complexity.✦ Increasing reliance on high-speed internet, cloud applications, and mobile devices has heightened the demand for secure and high-performing LAN networks.✦ Managed LAN services enable businesses to achieve scalability, enhanced performance, and uninterrupted connectivity without substantial investments in on-premise infrastructure.✦ Benefits such as cost reduction, improved productivity, and operational efficiency are driving the widespread adoption of Managed LAN solutions.By Network SecurityThe Managed Firewall Services segment is anticipated to capture a significant market share.✦ As businesses expand their digital ecosystems, firewalls are crucial for preventing unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.✦ These services offer centralized monitoring and proactive threat management, ensuring swift detection and response to potential threats.Additionally, Managed Detection and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are witnessing increased adoption. These systems are vital for identifying unusual traffic patterns, detecting breaches, and mitigating security incidents. With growing cyber threats, the IDS/IPS segment is poised for rapid growth.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Type✦ Managed LAN✦ Managed Wi-Fi✦ Managed VPN✦ Managed WAN✦ Network Monitoring✦ Managed NFV✦ Managed Network SecurityBy Network Security✦ Managed Firewall✦ Managed IDS/IPS✦ Other Managed Network SecurityBy Verticals✦ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance✦ Retail and Ecommerce✦ IT and Telecom✦ Manufacturing✦ Government✦ Education✦ Healthcare✦ Media and Entertainment✦ Other VerticalsRegional AnalysisNorth America led the market in 2023, accounting for 33.1% of the global revenue. This is attributed to:✦ The presence of major players such as Cisco, IBM, and AT&T offering cutting-edge managed network and security solutions.✦ Early adoption of advanced network technologies and growing concerns over cyberattacks and data breaches.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest market growth. Factors driving this growth include:✦ Rapid digitalization and increased adoption of cloud services in economies such as China, India, and Japan.✦ Significant investments in IT infrastructure and the rise of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) opting for managed services to support digital transformation efforts.Recent Developments✦ Cisco’s Acquisition of Splunk (April 2024): Cisco acquired Splunk, a leading cybersecurity firm, to bolster its managed network security portfolio. 