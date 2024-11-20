Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market To Reach $41.37 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 4.8%

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The hospital-acquired infection control market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The hospital-acquired infection control market size has experienced consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $33.01 billion in 2023 to $34.35 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include rising antibiotic resistance, heightened awareness of infection control measures, strict regulations, the global spread of infectious diseases, and initiatives focused on patient safety.

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The hospital-acquired infection control market size is anticipated to experience steady growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $41.37 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include the rise of multidrug-resistant pathogens, a focus on pandemic preparedness, increased surveillance and monitoring, the implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs, and enhanced international collaboration.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market with Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7694&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market?

Increasing healthcare expenditures are projected to drive the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market. As healthcare spending rises, hospitals and healthcare facilities are likely to allocate more resources toward adopting advanced infection prevention technologies. This includes innovative solutions such as advanced disinfection systems, smart monitoring devices, and other technologies designed to enhance overall infection control measures. The focus on improving patient safety and reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections will further encourage investments in these advanced solutions.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-acquired-infection-control-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market?

Key players in the hospital-acquired infection control market include Johnson and Johnson, P&G Professional, Honeywell International Inc., MMM Group, 3M Company, Becton Dickinson and Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Ecolab Inc, Olympus Corporation, Miele Group, Biomerieux SA, Getinge AB, Halyard Health Inc., Ansell Limited, Sotera Health LLC, Contec Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Belimed AG, Sterigenics International LLC, Nanosonics Limited, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, Steelco S.P.A, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Metrex Research LLC, Tristel Solutions Ltd., Whiteley Corporation, PDI Inc., Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd, Matachana Group, Pal International Ltd., Xttrium Laboratories Inc., Zep Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Size?

Major companies in the hospital-acquired infection control market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as digital platforms, to enhance their profitability. A digital platform in this context refers to an integrated, technology-driven solution that facilitates the management, monitoring, and improvement of infection prevention and control measures within healthcare facilities.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market?

1) By Product: Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software, Other Products

2) By Technology: Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods

3) By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Other Diseases

4) By Application: Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing

5) By End User: Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is The Definition Of The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market?

Hospital-acquired infections are infections that patients acquire during their stay in a healthcare facility, which were not present at the time of admission. The prevention and control of these infections involve implementing various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods aimed at minimizing the risk of infection transmission.

The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into hospital-acquired infection control market size, hospital-acquired infection control market drivers and trends, hospital-acquired infection control competitors' revenues, and hospital-acquired infection control market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Asset Management Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-asset-management-systems-global-market-report

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.