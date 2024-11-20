Global Homeware Market Forecast To Reach $175.34 Billion By 2028 With 5.8% Annual Growth

Homeware Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The homeware market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $175.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The homeware market has experienced consistent growth in recent years, projected to increase from $133.97 billion in 2023 to $139.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This historical growth can be linked to demographic shifts, economic factors, evolving consumer preferences, competitive market dynamics, heightened environmental awareness, and changes in the retail landscape.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Homeware Market?

The homeware market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $175.34 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the integration of smart home technologies, the adoption of sustainable practices, urbanization trends, the global economic outlook, and an increasing focus on health and wellness.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Homeware Market?

The rising consumer expenditure on home interior design and household furnishings is expected to propel the growth of the homeware market in the future. Customers are increasingly seeking personalized homes with appealing interiors and furnishings, a trend that has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased spending on home renovations and decorations. As many individuals purchase new homes or enhance their existing spaces in response to the pandemic, the retail home furnishings sector has experienced a notable surge in both website traffic and consumer spending.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Homeware Market?

Key players in the homeware market include Walmart Inc., Carrefour SA, Whirlpool Corporation, Kohl's Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Kohler Co., The Avon Company, GE Appliances, Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Conair corporation, ARC International, Fiskars Group, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Villeroy & Boch, Libbey Inc., Lifetime Brands Inc., The Oneida group, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, LocknLock India, Corelle Brands LLC, Royal Doulton, Jarden Corporation, Lenox Corporation, Crown Brands LLC

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Homeware Market?

Leading companies in the homeware market are concentrating on innovative products like cultural handmade ceramic homeware to cater to the increasing consumer demand for unique, artisanal, and eco-friendly options. Cultural handmade ceramic homeware includes artisan-crafted household items made from clay and shaped by hand, often showcasing traditional craftsmanship and regional characteristics.

How Is The Global Homeware Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Home Decoration, Furniture, Soft Furnishings, Kitchenware, Home Appliances, Lighting, Storage And Flooring, Bathroom Accessories And Cleaning, Tableware And Hardware Tools, Other Products

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

3) By Distributional Channel: Homeware Stores, Franchised Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Specialty Stores

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Homeware Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Homeware Market?

Homeware encompasses products that assist in home renovation and are utilized for indoor furnishings and layouts. These items significantly contribute to improving the aesthetic appeal and overall atmosphere of a home.

The Homeware Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Homeware Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Homeware Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into homeware market size, homeware market drivers and trends, homeware competitors' revenues, and homeware market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

