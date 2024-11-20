Lights, Camera, Conversion: Unlocking E-Commerce Sales with Segmind’s Game-Changing Product Imagery and Videos

BBQ Grill, AI Generated Photo 1 BBQ Grill, AI Generated Photo 2 BBQ Grill, Original Image

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As e-commerce competition intensifies, companies increasingly turn to high-quality product photos and videos to differentiate their offerings and drive sales. Studies reveal that these visual tools help consumers make faster, more confident purchasing decisions, directly contributing to increased sales.

A study from Wyzowl found that 82% of consumers report being convinced to buy a product or service after watching a video, demonstrating the strong persuasive power of video content in e-commerce. Another survey by Vidyard echoes this impact, noting that 87% of marketers report a direct increase in sales thanks to product videos. These statistics underscore how product videos not only explain product features more effectively than photos or descriptions alone but also create an emotional connection, which influences purchasing behavior.

Platforms like Amazon and Shopee are leading the way in deploying product videos at scale, using them to enrich product listings and engage shoppers. According to Shopee, including videos in product listings can increase views and conversions by as much as three times, allowing brands to stand out in crowded marketplaces. Creatively Squared, an e-commerce marketing agency, further confirms that demo videos can increase revenue per customer by up to 17% by effectively demonstrating product usage and benefits.

Product visuals are particularly valuable in building consumer trust and overcoming barriers to purchase. As highlighted in Vidico’s 2024 Video Marketing Statistics, 90% of marketers say video helps increase brand awareness, and 86% note it brings more web traffic by keeping users engaged longer and encouraging additional exploration on the site.

In addition to improving sales and customer engagement, product videos are now recognized as essential elements for building a reliable e-commerce brand. By offering detailed views of products and showing how they fit into everyday life, companies like Amazon, Shopee, and many others are setting a high standard for customer experience in online shopping.



About Segmind

Segmind is a cloud-based platform that’s redefining what’s possible in the world of Generative AI. It offers developers and creators an arsenal of cutting-edge tools, from powerful APIs for seamless deployment to Pixelflow, a no-code tool that makes building complex AI workflows a breeze. Segmind supports a range of AI-powered solutions for e-commerce, including AI-Generated Product Photography, Product Videography, Photo Relighting, and Editing tools, making it easy to create high-quality, conversion-boosting visuals.

“Our AI workflows are redefining how e-commerce businesses approach product imagery and video,” said Steve Lee, COO of Segmind. “By leveraging the power of AI, we’re making it easier than ever to create stunning visuals that drive sales and engagement. With our prebuilt workflow templates, businesses can skip the complexity and start generating professional-grade content instantly. This is the future of e-commerce, and we’re excited to help our users lead the way.”

As a reliable and scalable platform, Segmind has already processed over 20 million API requests, demonstrating its capability to handle enterprise-level demands. With its Serverless APIs, companies can quickly scale their applications as needed, ensuring smooth performance regardless of traffic surges. Segmind’s platform also caters to a growing community of over 200,000 users, empowering them to experiment, innovate, and scale with generative AI for projects of any size.

For more information, visit Segmind’s website, join their Discord community, or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay updated on their latest developments.

