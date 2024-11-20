Identifying Allergens in Cosmetics

Cosmetic products contain allergens that can cause contact dermatitis in allergic consumers.” — Suci Widhiati MD, MSc, PhD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic products contain common allergens that are known to trigger skin allergies and significantly irritate the skin.In this new study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Dr. Trya Octaviani and her coauthors reviewed studies of patch test results in cosmetic-induced contact dermatitis over the last ten years. The included studies were in various locations looking at test results in India, Brazil, North America, Korea, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. The most common allergen identified in cosmetic contact dermatitis was nickel sulfate. Other allergens identified included fragrance mix I, cobalt chloride, para-phenylenediamine base, potassium dichromate, and balsam of Peru.This is an important review for consumers as it explores each allergen independently to specify what was responsible for the allergy and specific products that likely contain these ingredients. However, the study identified limitations such as geographical differences and diversity in cosmetic products presenting an additional challenge. Despite this, identifying allergens in cosmetic products is an important step for consumer awareness. SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.Oktaviani, T. , Widhiati, S., Kariosentono , H. , Irawanto, M.E. and Oktavriana, T. 2024. Allergens Causing Allergic Contact Dermatitis in Cosmetic Products: A Systematic Review. SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. 8, 6 (Nov. 2024), 1908–1919. DOI: https://doi.org/10.25251/skin.8.6.1.

