El Paso CBP officers stop internal cavity drug smugglers

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing seized just under half-a-pound of fentanyl November 17. Two people were arrested in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

Fentanyl filled bundle seized by CBP officers.

“Fentanyl interdiction remains an important element of the CBP enforcement mission,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Stopping this dangerous product before it can make it into our communities will help save lives.”

The seizure was made just after midnight Sunday when a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen and a 47-year-old female U.S. citizen entered the country together from Mexico through the pedestrian lanes. CBP officers working at the primary inspection area selected the pair for additional scrutiny. A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics during a secondary exam.

During the inspection process the female traveler removed a bundle of fentanyl that had been concealed within her vaginal cavity. The package weighed 3.1 ounces. One package of fentanyl was removed from the rectal cavity of the male traveler. It weighed 4.2 ounces.

Both travelers were arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations. Federal prosecution was accepted on the pair.

In addition to this seizure, CBP officers working in the El Paso area recorded multiple enforcement actions since Saturday. They seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. They also confiscated more than 3,500 units of prescription medications as well as several veterinary medications. CBP officers also recorded four National Crime Information Center fugitive arrests and intercepted prohibited food products arriving from Mexico.