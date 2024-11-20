Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Disorders: Key Driver Transformation in the Catheters Market 2024

Catheters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The catheters market has seen significant growth in recent years, rising from $29.97 billion in 2023 to an estimated $32.5 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to the increasing aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, a shift toward minimally invasive surgical procedures, heightened awareness and treatment of urinary incontinence, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Catheters Market?

The catheters market size is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $46.81 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by the rising use of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, an emphasis on personalized medicine, the application of regenerative medicine techniques, a growing shift toward patient-centric care, and an increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly catheter materials. Key trends expected in this period include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in catheter-based procedures, the development of advanced infection control technologies, technological innovations, product advancements, and the adoption of IoT.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Catheters Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5860&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Catheters Market?

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the catheters market in the future. Cardiac catheterization involves the insertion of a catheter through a blood vessel to the heart for improved diagnosis of health conditions. The rise in cardiovascular disease prevalence, along with the growing demand for cardiovascular treatments, is expected to boost the need for catheters.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Catheters Market?

Key players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Lumend Corporation, Covidien Ag, Acist Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Abbott Laboratories.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Catheters Market?

Companies in the catheter market are consistently launching advanced catheter technologies to meet the varied needs of patients and healthcare providers.

How Is The Global Catheters Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Cardiovascular Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Speciality Catheters

2) By Lumen: Single-lumen, Double-lumen, Triple-lumen

3) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Catheters Market

North America was the largest region in the catheters market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the catheters market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Catheters Market?

A catheter is a medical instrument utilized to extract urine or other liquids from the body. Catheters serve various medical functions, including administering fluids, medications, or gases, as well as draining fluids or urine from the body.

The Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Catheters Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into catheters market size, catheters market drivers and trends, catheters global market major players, catheters competitors' revenues, catheters global market positioning, and catheters market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-cardiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-cardiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.