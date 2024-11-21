DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNER MARK PARISER NAMED A TOP ACCOUNTANT

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that the Los Angeles Business Journal has named Partner Mark Pariser to its list of Top 100 Accountants for 2024.When CEOs and celebrities need a thorough grip on their finances, Pariser is regularly the first person they call. The quarterback of the firm’s financial team, his proactive management style preserves and grows wealth while prioritizing the client’s peace of mind. Pariser’s approach lets them focus on making the best of their professional talents and personal lives.Pariser’s long history of reliable service has made him a go-to for clientele in and around Hollywood, from actors and directors to international executives and entrepreneurs. He oversees his clients’ affairs by providing budgeting and cash flow planning as well as incorporating insurance review, estate, and tax planning into his management activities.Pariser serves on the boards of Songwriters of North America (SONA) and the SONA Foundation. Pariser has recently profiled as a top business manager by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Trusted Advisor and as a “Business of Entertainment Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.

