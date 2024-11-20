TWO SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Justin Goldstein Robbin Itkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Justin Goldstein and Robbin Itkin have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries” as highlighted in a special supplement that published yesterday. “Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney’s commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.“Justin M. Goldstein chairs the litigation department and serves on the firm’s management committee,” states the profile. “With over two decades of trial and appellate experience, he handles business, entertainment and intellectual property disputes in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration. Recognized as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders, Goldstein has represented Fortune 500 companies and prominent entertainment entities. Notable successes include a defense verdict for Southern California Edison against ExxonMobil.”Additionally, Goldstein was recently recognized in Lawdragon’s 2025 “500 Leading Litigators in America.”Robbin Itkin “specializes in restructuring billions in debt through Chapter 11 and out-of-court resolutions,” the Los Angeles Times states. “With extensive experience representing debtors, creditors and trustees across various industries, she has handled high-profile cases, including those involving Chrysler LLC and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Recognized as a Chambers USA ranked attorney, Itkin has received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Turnaround Transaction of the Year Award from the Turnaround Management Association. She also mediates pro bono litigation for U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in California and has been featured in Super Lawyers and Lawdragon lists for her exceptional work in bankruptcy and restructuring.”In 2023, Itkin was elected co-chair of the International Committee of The American College of Bankruptcy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.