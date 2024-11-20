PIC 2 for Upper Wellington Street EA

How to Participate

A Public Information Centre (PIC) was held in June 2021 to introduce the Study and present the preferred solution. Since then, the Study Team has updated the preferred solution and identified and evaluated road design options for this corridor. The City is now hosting a second PIC to present the preliminary preferred design for Upper Wellington Street and the associated evaluation process. You are invited to participate in this PIC.

If you have any accessibility requirements in order to be able to review the PIC materials and provide comments, please contact the City Project Manager.

Comments

For more information, to provide comments, or to be added to our contact list, please contact:

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was issued on November 29th, 2024 and December 6th, 2024 in the Hamilton Spectator.