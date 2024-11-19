TWO DOLL AMIR & ELEY PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced that Co-Founders Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “2024 Legal Visionaries.”“Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney’s commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.“Michael M. Amir has a distinguished 30-year career representing clients in high-stakes litigation,” states the feature. “As lead counsel, he has handled complex cases at all stages of litigation, including jury trials, arbitrations and appellate court arguments. Amir’s achievements have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine and the Daily Journal named him one of California’s top healthcare attorneys."Amir represents a variety of clients in high-stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies, and high net-worth individuals.“Hunter R. Eley is a leading attorney with extensive experience in defending clients against class action and individual lawsuits nationwide,” states the publisher. “As chair of the firm’s financial services practice, he specializes in consumer lending across various sectors, including retail banking, mortgage lending and auto loans. His notable achievements include serving as national counsel for a major tech company facing “Right to Repair” class actions and successfully defending a nationwide mortgage lender against class action claims.”Eley has been named one of the Top 20 Under 40 by the Daily Journal and recognized by Lawdragon as one of “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.”The firm was recently named by the Daily Journal as a Top Boutique law firm in California.

