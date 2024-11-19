Tornado Global Hydrovacs Announces Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) announces that pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan, as amended, it granted incentive stock options for the purchase of up to 3,150,000 common shares of the Company effective November 19, 2024. 1,150,000 of the stock options were granted to officers of the Company and 2,000,000 were granted to certain key employees. All the stock options have an exercise price of $1.07 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of utility and oilfield professionals with over 1,500 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:



Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca

Derek Li

Vice President, Finance

Phone: (403) 204-6350

Email: dli@tghl.ca



Advisory

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words “anticipates”, “should”, ‘‘may”, “expected”, “expects”, “believes” and other words of a similar nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Tornado believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Tornado’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. Tornado disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

