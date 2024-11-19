Avante Provides Update on Halo; its AI Powered Video Analytics Security System Protecting Neighborhoods across Greater Toronto

Since launching Halo in the summer of 2024, Avante has surpassed over 160 installed locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of its AI powered, revolutionary neighborhood security system, Halo, which has now achieved over 160 installed locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Designed to redefine residential and commercial security, Halo is an on-premise edge device that utilizes AI video analytics to create an advanced surveillance system that offers unparalleled protection for homes and businesses.

The first version of Halo, launched in the summer of 2024, integrates AI-driven detection capabilities which set it apart from any other system on the market. Powered by proprietary technology, Halo detects full-body silhouettes as well as individual limbs and body parts, delivering more precise and immediate alerts when trespassers are identified. When an intruder is identified, Halo sends an instant alert to Avante’s Command Center (ACC), activating a mobile response team while simultaneously notifying the trespasser that authorities are enroute.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer of Avante commented “We are very pleased with the success we are having with Halo in the Greater Toronto Area as part of our ongoing mission to provide superior security solutions to our customers. This device represents a new era in neighborhood security, and we believe it will significantly enhance the safety for our clients. Our commitment to innovation is unwavering. The upcoming features of Halo will further strengthen its capabilities, making it the most robust, AI-driven security system on the market.”

Key Features of Halo include:

Instant Detection: Identifies trespassers in real time, with 2-way voice capabilities and facial identification.

Identifies trespassers in real time, with 2-way voice capabilities and facial identification. Automated Response: Immediate notification and dispatch of response teams when a security breach occurs.

Immediate notification and dispatch of response teams when a security breach occurs. Law Enforcement Collaboration: Enables communication and support to local police, assisting with on-site arrests.

Enables communication and support to local police, assisting with on-site arrests. Seamless integration: Halo seamlessly integrates with most existing camera systems, transforming your current setup into a smart solution powered by Halo's advanced AI capabilities.

Halo seamlessly integrates with most existing camera systems, transforming your current setup into a smart solution powered by Halo's advanced AI capabilities. Halo Plus: detects guns, knives and fights focused more on the commercial and public sector





The Halo system is continuously evolving. Looking forward, Avante has plans to introduce Halo-Track, an advanced feature that allows the Avante Control Centre to activate all Halo devices in an area, track intruders in real time, and assist law enforcement in pinpointing the suspect’s location.

With the introduction of Halo, Avante continues to set the standard for next-generation security solutions, offering its clients peace of mind with the most advanced protection available today.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through tech-enabled advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

