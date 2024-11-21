Joyous Announces Immediate Availability of 'Joyous for Veterans' Program to Provide a Personalized Mental Health Solution for Veterans

Joyous, Inc. Logo Joyous Patient Journaling with Proprietary Very-Low-Dose Ketamine Prescription U.S. Veteran and Wife

Of more than 2,280 veterans and active military members treated with Joyous’ very-low-dose ketamine protocol to-date, 89.2% reported improved anxiety symptoms, and 90.8% reported improved depression symptoms within one month

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joyous, Inc. (“Joyous” or “the Company”), a Public Benefit Company offering an affordable monthly mental health treatment subscription of very-low-dose ketamine as part of a proprietary personalized treatment plan, today announced the immediate availability of the Company’s “ Joyous for Veterans ” program – a new initiative in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month to offer a discounted treatment program for newly-qualifying veterans and active-duty military members facing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, or depression.Veterans in the U.S. face a significant mental health crisis, experiencing higher rates of depression, PTSD, and anxiety than the civilian population. Over 30% of veterans will experience PTSD or depression at some point in their lives, and nearly 20 veterans die by suicide daily in the United States. These rates continue to grow, highlighting the urgent need for access to timely and affordable mental health care.Leveraging cutting-edge digital modalities and personalization, Joyous for Veterans offers the Company’s proprietary mental health protocol of oral, very-low-dose ketamine and convenient at-home, round-the-clock medical and emotional support to help veterans struggling with mental health conditions, like PTSD and depression, make measurable mental health improvements. Anchored in the Be Joyous platform, Joyous for Veterans aims to ensure that each veteran receives the support they need by offering a tailored approach to care that includes a monthly prescription shipment, personalized digital protocol, individual progress tracking and access to the Be Joyous patient portal and Care Team. The program is available immediately for veterans new to Joyous treatment who activate their subscription before January 1, 2025, at a discounted price of $99/month.“Veterans and active military members can face unique mental health challenges, including higher rates of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and current standard-of-care treatments often fall short in addressing these complex issues,” said Keith Fiveson, M.Div, Army Veteran, Principle at Work Mindfulness Institute, Healthcare Advocate at Heroic Hearts Project. “Reactions from veteran patients and advocacy groups to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declining to approve MDMA-assisted psychotherapy demonstrated a clear and urgent need for innovative, effective, and accessible mental health solutions. The Joyous for Veterans program represents an option for veterans struggling with mental health that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide personalized care addressing their specific needs.”Joyous has treated over 2,280 veterans over the past two years, and over 52,000 patients since launching. The Company’s proprietary AI systems and real-time data gathering show that 89.2% of veterans report improved anxiety symptoms in their first month of Joyous treatment, and 90.8% report improved depression symptoms. On average, veterans experiencing depression started Joyous treatment with PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire-9) scores in the "moderately severe depression" range, and reached the "mild depression" range by Week 8. For veterans experiencing anxiety, the average patient started Joyous treatment with Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item (GAD-7) scores in the "moderate to severe" range, and reached the "mild" range by Week 8. These improvements continued throughout treatment on average.“Ketamine treatment through Joyous has been a game-changer for me. After years of struggling with trauma and substance abuse, and trying so many different treatments like therapy, hypnosis, anxiety medication and antidepressants, I’ve finally found a way to manage my symptoms and live a more fulfilling life in a way that works with my daily routine and financial resources,” said Michael Barakat, veteran and Joyous patient. “Taking very-low-dose ketamine through Joyous has helped me slow down, be present, and develop healthier coping mechanisms. If you’re a veteran who is struggling with mental health challenges and have not found relief with standard medications, then I would absolutely recommend the Joyous for Veterans program.”“Prior to co-founding Joyous, I had treated veterans facing complex and debilitating mental health conditions with ketamine in a private practice setting for over 10 years. It was there where I realized the need to be able to harness the therapeutic value of ketamine treatment while circumventing obstacles like high costs and often-unrealistic time commitments,” said Dr. Bobbi Leben, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Joyous. “We started Joyous to be able to provide affordable, accessible, and effective treatment in the form of very-low-dose oral ketamine and it has been rewarding to provide this option to veterans and other populations in need of an alternative treatment option.”Joyous for Veterans offers veterans a unique approach to personalized mental health care at an affordable discounted cost of $99 per month for patients new to Joyous who activate their subscription before January 1, 2025, with no monthly commitment required. The launch of this discounted program was designed to help veterans who may not be able to afford the standard program cost of $129/month – once approved for treatment, new Joyous veteran patients will submit their military documentation (military ID, VA card, or other supporting document), and once verified, they will receive a unique discount code to apply when activating their first subscription. As a Public Benefit Company, Joyous also funds a financial assistance program for patients facing financial hardships; patients can contact the Joyous Care Team to request an application.Veterans and active military members struggling with mental health conditions including PTSD, anxiety or depression can start the patient assessment process here: joyous.team/patient . They can also learn more about the program and treatment here: care.joyous.team/joyous-for-veterans About Ketamine as a Treatment for Mental HealthAntidepressants, while widely prescribed, have shown disappointing efficacy for many patients, with studies revealing that nearly half of those treated do not experience substantial improvement. The success rates often fall short of expectations, leading to prolonged struggles with symptoms for a significant portion of users. Additionally, the side effects can be extensive and burdensome, ranging from weight gain, fatigue, and sexual dysfunction to increased anxiety and even suicidal ideation in some cases. These adverse effects, coupled with often limited effectiveness, highlight a growing need for alternative, personalized treatments that offer a higher chance of meaningful and lasting relief.Ketamine and other psychedelic therapies have emerged as alternative treatments for these psychiatric conditions in an attempt to help the brain create new connections more efficiently and provide lasting symptom relief. To date, ketamine is the only FDA approved psychedelic medication that can be used off-label for mental health and has been shown to be an effective alternative for patients without the same side effect profile as traditional treatments, and more significantly, has shown promise in being able to treat patients who do not respond to traditional antidepressants (treatment-resistant depression).About Very-Low-Dose KetamineJoyous uses a proprietary very-low-dose ketamine protocol that can be taken orally from the comfort of your home and does not require you to stop or pause your daily tasks. Low-dose ketamine is considered a psycholytic dose, not a psychedelic dose. This means that our patients may experience the positive benefits of improved mood, new perspective, and improved neural connectivity without the psychedelic experience that may be overwhelming for some. Joyous patients report experiencing a sense of mental spaciousness and nervous system relaxation that allow them to process underlying emotions and triggers without feeling overwhelmed.Joyous’ very-low-dose protocol combines treatment with daily guidance, personalized recommendations, and curated treatment courses that are designed to be paired with the medication and help patients process underlying emotions and patterns.About JoyousBased in Silicon Valley, Joyous is a Public Benefit Corporation born out of a collaboration among medical experts, psychology specialists, and leading technologists that delivers a new kind of mental health care – an affordable, personalized monthly treatment plan that includes very-low-dose ketamine. The Joyous treatment program and offerings have been developed to support patients' overall well-being. From improving mental health symptoms to healing underlying patterns and emotions, the Company is building patient-centric treatments to help individuals develop new mindsets and live joyfully through life's ups and downs.

